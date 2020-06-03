Editor’s note: The following column began as a Facebook post by Corinth pastor Rev. Christopher J. Respass. He spoke plainly to his friends — Christian and “unchurched” of all races — after the killing of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer.
I don't do reconciliation services.
These are joint worship services held by black and white congregations, often following a racially-charged event, that seeks to demonstrate that Christians are working to address racial tensions in the community. It reminds everyone that we don’t actually live in a post-racial America.
Historically, they have been one-hit wonders that follow a typical pattern: Big white church invites comparatively smaller black church to a reconciliation event. Of course, the obligatory "bring your choir" request is made. A "Rodney King" sermon, one where the general message is “Can’t we all just get along?,” is preached, and everyone is encouraged to get a prayer partner.
Rarely is there a second event. Even rarer is that second event at the smaller black church, usually because of "seating capacity" issues. (At least this was the pattern in the 1990s). Only then, the time was changed from 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. for unstated safety concerns.
The other pattern is the "let's swap pulpits" approach, where the theme is predetermined — again, the"Rodney King" sermon. Here lately (within the last couple years) I've done two of them— one because I love the pastor (who lost some members because of what I said) — and the other because a beloved sister who, like Mordecai to Esther, said “perhaps you are here for such a time as this.”(Esther 4:14).
But saints, mere acknowledgement about the state of race relations — and even empathy —is not going to fix this because this change requires compassion. Empathy means feeling your neighbor’s pain. Compassion, however, goes beyond just feeling. Check the Bible: whenever it said Jesus had or showed compassion, what followed? Action! He did something. In most cases, he healed people. In some cases, he met other physical needs. But it all started with the heart. Jesus' love prompted him to do something.
We church folk have been trying to use reconciliation events to address two very different problems.
The first problem is this: You have a segment of the church and community who don't see a race problem. Or it took them 12 killings, 12 denied loans, or 12 disparate and disparaging comments from public figures to finally say, "Maybe there's something to this."
The second problem is this: You have another segment of the population that is flat-out tired of trying to explain and justify themselves when a pit bull gets more justice (ask Michael Vick) or when one bent knee gets a response like "let's check the background of the deceased first" and the other gets completely villainized as being disrespectful and unpatriotic (ask Colin Kaepernick). Lord, help us!
And here come the Big Questions: "What can we do?" and "How can I help?" I know these questions are pricking the consciences of white brothers and sisters who are outraged and appalled at what people of color have been lamenting for decades. I give these suggestions as points to ponder. You know best how to minister to your groups.
To pastors: Tell it like it is. Just say from your pulpits, podcasts, and platforms: "This is wrong. This is sin." Say it with the same courage that you feel when you declare "abortion is wrong" or "eisegesis is wrong." There's no way to stand for right and wrong at the same time. You can’t afford to acquiesce. Somebody's going to be mad at you — but they'll be all right. Some of you are already saying it. You've been saying it. Keep standing. You don't have to talk about it every week. I don't, and folks are mad about that too. But you do need to call a spade a spade and let the chips fall where they may.
To those who sincerely want change: Work your group. Talk to your white friends and your family about your conclusion that racism is systemic and wrong. You know how to persuade your boys to go to one more club or play one more round. You know how to persuade your girlfriends to go shopping when they said they were on a budget. Work your group. I applaud all of the non-African Americans who have taken to social media to express their outrage, but this is going to require more grassroots conversations. If you need an example of how to do this, watch McConaughey's closing in "A Time to Kill."
To white friends: Don't invite your black friends to lunch right now. I know, I know. You want to do something. But don't invite your black friends to lunch right now unless you were already super-close, lunch buddies, like peas and carrots. If you haven't put in the preliminary work before now, just wait. (That's like me trying to floss away six months of tartar and plaque the day before I go to the dentist. All I do is tear up my gums. Well, you're going to tear something up too.) So, for right now, just call or text like you normally do. Tell them you love them. And then go pray. Just trust me on this one. It has nothing to do with you. Be yourself, but grow from there.
For all believers: Pray, trust Jesus, and as a friend said, "call balls and strikes both ways."
That's all I’ve got. I wish I had more answers. I pray that others with greater insight will add to this. Ultimately, I know that the hearts of men will not change unless Jesus changes them. But for the church, for those of us who have eternal life because of faith in Jesus, we must allow his heart of compassion to manifest through us — even if that makes us uncomfortable.