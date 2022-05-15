It only took around five minutes for the YMCA of Metro Dallas to respond back to the Rev. Jonathan Perry, the executive pastor at First United Methodist Church of Denton, to set up a summer camp partnership.
FUMC Denton and YMCA will host Camp Harmony, an eight-week summer day camp that will offer children to participate in several field trips around the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The camp, for children ages 5-12, will run from June 6 to Aug 4.
The camp will be filled with weekly theme-based enrichment activities such as nature outdoor learning, time for creative and performing arts, improvisation games, fitness with conditioning, community service projects, global diversity efforts, off-site field trips, swim games and leadership opportunities.
Perry said while the church has the space to host a summer camp, he said he had the YMCA of Metro Dallas in mind as a partnership since the nonprofit offers scholarships for parents who cannot afford the camp.
“For many kids, this is really like once-in-a-childhood kind of experience,” Perry said.
The camp costs $180 per week, with extended hours available for $210 per week, and there are discounts for YMCA members. Registration fee is $85. Financial aid is available to qualify families for up to a 50% discount. Breakfast, lunch and healthy snacks will be provided for campers at no additional cost. For more information or to register, visit www.ymcadallas.org.
— Juan Betancourt
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.