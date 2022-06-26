Saint David of Wales Episcopal Church has its current building on Ector Street. “We have a beautiful [current] parish but, it's too small for the big crowds that we get Sunday by Sunday,” the Rev. Paul Nesta said.
Saint David of Wales Episcopal Church members Robert and Carrie Langford watch their sons, Will, 8, left, and James, 6, help with the groundbreaking for church's new building after the ceremony Sunday.
The Rev. Canon Christopher Brown dug into the dirt with a golden shovel to officially break ground for the new St. David of Wales Episcopal Church building, scheduled to open next summer.
Sunday’s groundbreaking brought dozens of people who withstood the Texas heat to celebrate years of anticipation waiting and planning for the new sanctuary.
“We are about to build a house for thy honor and worship,” Brown said during the ceremony. “Bless this ground now to be broken for this holy purpose, and let thy benediction rest upon all materials to be used here, through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
The Rev. Paul Nesta said talks of a new church building began in the late 1970s. Nesta has been working to bring St. David a new building for the past six years.
Nesta said the current location, at 623 Ector St., is small, and church leaders hope to fit a bigger crowd of followers into the new building. It will be constructed next to the current location.
Nesta gave his remarks during a sermon before breaking ground. He thanked church members for their generosity in supporting the progress of the soon-to-be building. He said if members want to support this building's progress, they should lead a life as fully active members of the church and support God.
“What we do here this afternoon points to something far greater than the bricks,” Nesta said. “It points to lives, lives that will be transformed by the saving grace of God who reconciled the world in Jesus Christ.”
Nesta told the crowd he hopes that future generations of followers will recount Sunday’s groundbreaking event.
“Most of us have gone on to our eternal reward, but maybe the [next] generation will get on board, look back, and say, 'Thank God for their courage,’” Nesta said.
Construction of the new building is scheduled to finish by next summer.
“It'll be a good place where people continue to come and hear the good news of God and Christ,” Nesta said.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.