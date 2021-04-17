At Saturday’s “Fix My Ride” event at the Cross Timbers Hope Center, nearly 100 volunteers gave people vehicle repairs, meals and a day of festivities — all free of charge.
The event, which began Saturday morning and ran through the afternoon, offered help to about three dozen people, some of whom brought family members along as well. For about a decade, “Fix My Ride” has been held two times annually in partnership with local sponsors, this year including Tommy’s Hi Tech Auto Repair, James Wood AutoPark and Argyle Auto Care, among others.
Cross Timbers Church’s benevolence and missions manager Tanya Farmer said organizers received 64 applications, roughly in line with past versions of the event. Of those, 45 were approved for in-person service Saturday, though she said the church is still hoping to assist the remaining applicants through other appointments.
There were no requirements for applicants, though the church targeted the help at single parents, people who are unemployed and anyone who might be struggling to afford minor vehicle repairs and maintenance.
“We get them in and out the same day and we focus on safety issues,” Farmer said. “We have a little bit of time to love on them, give them a little bit of hope and get them back on the road safer than they were when they arrived.”
Farmer said about 80 volunteers showed up Saturday, some from the church and some from sponsors. Chris Roach, director of the Hope Center, said Cross Timbers identified the need for vehicle assistance because of its impact on everyday life.
“Not having transportation limits you getting to work or getting your kids to school,” Roach said. “We’re trying to remove an obstacle.”
Denton resident Ella Pitts, who had her car serviced Saturday and has been to multiple “Fix My Ride” events, said the church’s ministry is the only method she has of remedying car troubles.
“I’m disabled and I live on a fixed income,” Pitts said. “When they have these events, it’s about the only time I can get something done with my car because I don’t have the money to get it fixed.”
Single parent Wraylonta Robinson said she was referred to the event by local nonprofit Grace Like Rain. After losing her job a few months ago, she said the help came at the right time.
“As a single mom and single woman, it gives me confidence that whatever they say actually needs to be fixed,” Robinson said. “I don’t have any doubts I’ll walk away with peace of mind.”