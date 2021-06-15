Denton's 'wokeness' conference draws protest, rebuke from MLK's daughter

A Denton church is drawing national attention after hosting a conference that declared “wokeness” the “most insidious and dangerous and pervasive ideology” ever encountered by the church’s senior pastor.
The Rev. Tommy Nelson, Denton Bible Church’s senior pastor, and the Rev. Charles Stolfus, an associate pastor at the church, were among the panelists at ”Wokeness & the Gospel” on Friday and Saturday. The conference at Denton Bible was an examination of “wokeness,” a progressive political movement that has surged on social media in the past decade. The movement is largely preoccupied with social justice, especially promoting anti-racism, anti-sexism, anti-homophobia, anti-transphobia and anti-ableism.
Officials said more than 1,600 people registered for the conference, but conference leaders said they don’t yet have a final attendance count. People came from all over the country, Stolfus said, and streaming video of both days can be viewed for $20.
“The whole purpose of this is to examine the whole idea of wokeness,” Nelson said in a video announcing the conference, posted to social media in March. “I am 70 years old. I have been in the ministry almost 50 years, and this is the most insidious and dangerous and pervasive ideology that I have ever seen in all of my life, in all of my ministry. And it is dangerous to the Christian church as well as to our culture.”
In the announcement, Nelson said the conference was meant to shine a light on the real meaning of wokeness and examine its compatibility with Christianity. The conference also would examine the proper Christian social justice practice if wokeness isn’t compatible with Christianity. The conclusion was stated plainly on the conference website, which characterized the event as a study of “the new moralism and its incompatibility with the Cross.”
What does ‘wokeness’ mean?
Stolfus and Nelson, who declined an interview and agreed to answer questions only by email, said social media has helped proponents of wokeness reduce Americans to their race, sex and sexual orientation. Nelson didn’t respond to submitted questions.
“Wokeness does not see people as individuals created in the image and likeness of God,” Stolfus said. “It categorizes the people according to their group identity, whether male or female, Black or white, gay or straight. People are categorized then as either an oppressor or as an oppressed individual according to their group identities. What this pernicious ideology is costing all people is dignity and individuality and personal responsibility. The critical issue is not so much what this ideology is costing white people or white men, but rather [what] it would cost all people.
“Are we to be judged as individuals based upon our own responsible choices or on what our ancestors supposedly did several hundred years ago?” Stolfus said. “Are we all entitled to equal justice and fair treatment under the law or should the playing field be purposely tilted in favor of one group as opposed to another? Should we advance what are in effect racist policies in an effort ostensibly to correct perceived racism? The answer to these questions seems self-evident. Especially as a Christian.”
The two-day conference drew a small protest by Denton Interfaith Community Action, a grassroots group that formed to respond to the rhetoric of the conference, the founder said.
“We couldn’t find another group that was willing to find an intersection of social justice and faith in this instance,” said founder Nathan Graham, a Denton County resident and a Lutheran. “We felt this was really harmful rhetoric coming into the community. We felt that it required a response from people of faith.”
Differing definitions
Denton Interfaith Community Action includes local members of United Methodist, Episcopal and Lutheran churches, as well as a local Buddhist, several Unitarian Universalists and Jewish people. Graham said the distaste for rhetoric that demonizes social justice brought the small group together. They rode to Denton Bible Church on Saturday evening, where Graham said a security official and a police officer approached them in the parking lot and told them they were trespassing.
“When we protested on Saturday, our every move was watched. We came with our van with all of our materials, and we pulled into the very first space. It isn’t even connected to the rest of the parking lot. They waited until we were over that line to serve us with a warning. It just showed what vindictive view of the world and the Bible they have,” Graham said.
The group stood near the entrance of the church holding signs that read “Love your neighbor as yourself” and “Unity over creed.” Drivers on University Drive could see the protesters — and Graham said they heard a few honks and saw quite a few people giving a thumbs-down gesture.
“Which is funny considering our signs had messages that it would be hard to disagree with, especially for people who care about this theology, “ he said.
Graham said the group’s goal was to confront the rhetoric rather than criticize any particular church.
The protesters and the panelists have different definitions of “wokeness.”
Stolfus said wokeness refers to an ideology that believes America is inherently racist.
“Wokeness describes the belief among some who claim to have been ‘awakened’ to the idea that American society is so irredeemably racist that it must be overthrown through moral, political and economic revolution,” he said. “It is an insidious belief system that holds that America is a nation founded on white supremacy and oppression and that these forces must be rooted out by any means necessary. In this belief system, individuals are to be judged as complicit in this oppression or as victims of oppression based upon their group identity — whether they are Black or white, or male or female.”
Graham said the term originated in the Black community and means being alert to injustice — especially racism — in society and in your surroundings.
“Wokeness, on the side of critics, has come to mean any social justice,” Graham said. “Evangelicals are really on about critical race theory right now.”
Connections to Marxism?
In an episode of the podcast Iron Sharpens Iron recorded in May, Nelson told host Chris Arnzen that wokeness has warped into a sort of Trojan horse for Marxism and communism, and that it is actively converting non-racist white people into racists. Five episodes of Iron Sharpens Iron are embedded on the “Wokeness & the Gospel” website, as well as an episode of Just Thinking, by panelist Darrell Harrison, a fellow of the Black Theology and Leadership Institute at Princeton Theological Seminary.
In the podcast, Nelson said civil rights activists today have perverted the work of Martin Luther King Jr., with Arnzen saying activists have instead taken their cues from the Nation of Islam, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has deemed a hate group because of its antipathy toward Jews, white people and LGBT people. Nelson emphasized King’s commitment to peaceful protest.
“Martin Luther King’s idea was let justice flow down like waters and righteous like an ever-flowing stream. We’re cashing our check on the Constitution, we will not do this violently. We’ll appeal to conscience. That this is right,” Nelson said.
Nelson said King butted heads with activist Stokely Carmichael “and all the rest.”
“They wanted it by any means necessary. And some of them just wanted to leave and start their own Black nation,” Nelson said. “And so he had this conflict with those people.”
Nelson said proponents of wokeness have abandoned King’s ideals and methods, and are setting the stage for bloodshed.
But Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and CEO of The King Center, offered a stinging rebuke when she learned of the conference in March. In a retweet of Nelson’s first video announcement of “Wokeness and the Gospel,” Bernice King, who is herself a minister, indicted the conference as an initiative with no resemblance to her father’s work or legacy.
“Very telling that instead of a conference on ending racism and white supremacy, there’s this,” King said. “Christians collectively could do so much to evict racism from society, beginning with churches, fellowships and conventions.”
Then she urged followers on Twitter to delve into her father’s own words to understand his life’s work.
“Read my father’s ‘Letter from Birmingham Jail,’” King said.
Very telling that instead of a conference on ending racism and white supremacy, there’s this.— Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 24, 2021
Christians collectively could do so much to evict racism from society, beginning with churches, fellowships, and conventions.
Read my father’s ‘Letter from Birmingham Jail.’ https://t.co/fT82bXRQrx
Stolfus said Nelson’s sentiments about wokeness being an avatar of communism are rooted in what they see as a Marxist reading of American institutions.
“I think we would see wokeness, and specifically critical race theory, as a neo-Marxist ideology. In place of the old Marxist dichotomy of oppressor and oppressed, the worker being oppressed by the ruling class, we have the identity categories of white and black. But the conclusion is the same. In order to liberate the oppressed, class society must be fundamentally transformed and then their words deconstructed to make room for a new order,” Stolfus said. “An extraordinary amount of pressure is being placed upon corporations to adopt policies that are not really anti-racist or anti-sexist. In many cases, these policies actively discriminate against certain groups and promote a certain ideology that favors the normalization of the LGBTQ identity.”
Graham said critics of wokeness are conjuring old communist ghosts as a scare tactic.
“When attention is drawn to the suffering and oppression of some groups, and work starts being done to address this, privileged people start to get worried. They start to fear that something is going to be taken from them,” Graham said. “I’m not heterosexual, but I am a white Christian man. That is not a fear of mine, but I know that fear is the thing that is driving this … this has all happened before. During the McCarthy Red Scare, the ideas about communism were really about going after Jews, Blacks and women in Hollywood.”
Duty of Christians?
The conference’s panelists said the only way for Americans to end racism, heal lingering wounds and reconcile the country is to convert Americans to Christianity. The Gospel is the only agent that can change hearts, they said, and deliver Americans to the promised land civil rights activists dream of.
“We do indeed affirm that the Gospel of Jesus Christ is the only avenue by which a true unity can be achieved,” Stolfus said. “However, there is this nagging problem of sin. All of us, Christians included, have to battle the persistent problem of sin and temptation. Christians believe that the means of grace are perfectly effective to achieve this end, but we imperfectly avail ourselves of these means.”
Graham said Christians have a duty to confront racism, within their own churches and beyond the church doors. The work of unity shouldn’t be shouldered by people of color alone, he said.
“We have always been taught that it is our job as white allies to confront the racist rhetoric,” Graham said. “It’s not just the job of Black and brown people to confront systems of oppression. A response needs to be made. Especially at the intersection of our society and faith. I think the actual churches, because they have this notion of us versus them, don’t always make that response. I think they underestimate the influence they have.”
{!--EndFragment--}