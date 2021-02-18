What started as a disaster became a community effort to help Denton Islamic Society restore and repair damage following catastrophic flooding at the city's lone mosque. As of Friday morning, Denton's Muslim community had raised almost double the original amount earmarked on a crowdfunding site.
Officials at the Islamic Society of Denton discovered that freezing temperatures had caused pipes in the mosque's fire suppression system to burst in the city's only mosque sometime overnight on Feb. 13, flooding the building with several inches of water. The building's alarm system alerted officials to the flood after a portion of the ceiling caved in, and water poured through to the first floor.
A number of churches across the city and county had pipes burst, forcing congregations large and small to file insurance claims during a pandemic that has depressed giving.
The mosque was the first built in the state in 1981.
"It was more than a couple of inches," said Faraz Qureshi, the president of the board of the Islamic Society of Denton and a lifelong member. "There were some part of the building where the water was over my ankles. And some of the areas that were flooded were carpeted, so the carpet sucked up a lot of water and it was still standing."
It wasn't long before friends in the community reached out.
"We were working on getting the water shut off and get ServePro in the building to get the clean-up started," Qureshi said. "David Smith, from First United Methodist Church of Denton, asked his sister-in-law, who is on our board, if he could start a GoFundMe. We were dealing with the damage and discussed it in a Zoom meeting. We decided to accept the help and we're very grateful."
Smith explained his relationship to the mosque on the campaign page.
"A little about me and my connection to the Islamic Society of Denton, my sister-in-law is a member of the mosque. My wife (her sister) and I reached out and offered to help by putting this page together for them to allow them to attempt to defray costs," Smith said.
Jonathan Perry, a minister at First United Methodist, said the church has a longstanding friendship with the Islamic Society of Denton.
"Our church has had a long and positive friendship with the Islamic Society of Denton and Imam Mohammed," Perry said. "We've been there for each other at important times and have built some good relationships and friendships between our congregations."
The Islamic Society of Denton has been a target in the past. After the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, someone firebombed the Denton mosque. The physical damage was scant, but the local Muslim community expressed fear and anxiety in the aftermath. Over the last decade, however, several Christian churches have forged relationships with the Society. Qureshi said Christian friends came to the mosque in 2019 after a gunman killed 51 people in the Christchurch, New Zealand mosque shooting.
Qureshi said the leadership requested the fundraiser begin with a low goal. When the early goal was surpassed, Smith increased it.
Many sprinkler systems alert the local fire department when water passes through pipes and activates a switch, Qureshi said. The mosque's sprinkler system ruptures, activated the switch and the fire department called the imam, the society's clergy and emergency contact. Officials said the sprinkler system can't be "dripped" to prevent freezing.
Qureshi said the flooding affected the community center, main hallway, business offices, men's and women's prayer areas, bathrooms and the imam's office.
"The (Society) commenced mitigation efforts to avoid further damage the same day," the society announced in a Facebook post. "While we have been in touch with our insurance, the continued freezing temperatures have delayed processing and made remediation that much more difficult. At the same time, the additional efforts come with additional cost."
The society also announced that friends in the community and First United Methodist Church of Denton organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for restoration and repairs.