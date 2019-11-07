Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will host a Transgender Awareness Panel from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the fellowship, 1111 Cordell St.
The local church is a welcoming congregation, which means it is a Unitarian Universalist congregation that extends the full benefits of membership to LGBTQ people. The church hosted a transgender awareness panel in 2018. The panel is the congregation's response to political and cultural angst surrounding the rising visibility of transgender adults and children.
Panelists include members from Denton, as well as Tracy James Jones, an author and transgender woman of color who was featured in the award-winning documentary Between the Shades. Panelists will share their “coming out” stories and will answer questions from the audience. A reception and book signing will follow.
Admission to the panel discussion is free.