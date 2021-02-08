Cynthia Rives of Denton’s First United Methodist Church was recently elected as vice president of the United Methodist Women Board of Directors. Rives is beginning her second term on the organization’s board and National Program Advisory Group, running through 2024.
Rives has served United Methodist Women on the local and regional levels, most recently as a director for the South Central Jurisdiction.
The organization aims to serve women and children through mission initiatives, provide opportunities for spiritual growth and work for justice through advocacy, according to the United Methodist Women’s mission statement.
“The opportunity to work in the ongoing effort to empower women and create opportunities for happiness, health, housing and education for them and their children is exciting and humbling,” Rives said in a news release.
The board and Program Advisory Group work in tandem to set policies for the organization and connect local members with their national legislative body, whose work has been key during the pandemic.
Rives also serves on the board of Texas Impact, an interfaith advocacy group that promotes reforming public policy on behalf of underprivileged residents.
— Alyssa Tranbarger