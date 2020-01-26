Eight months before 11 people were killed in Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, and 13 months before 51 people people were killed during two mass shootings in New Zealand mosques, the Denton Daughters of Abraham formed.
It is an autonomous chapter belonging to a network of similar groups, the first of which was founded in the wake of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Roughly 40 regular members attending monthly meetings. Their stated purpose includes the pursuit of an enhanced “understanding of the spiritual and cultural similarities and differences” between the Jewish, Christian and Islamic faiths.
Casey Flancbaum, a fairly recent addition to the group’s roster, joined the group after it met at Congregation Kol Ami, the synagogue she regularly attends. She said it’s a way for her to find a sense of community outside of her usual circles.
While religion is a large part of the group’s purpose, Flancbaum said discussions she’s been part of were focused on more general human issues.
“It feels like, from what I’ve been a part of, that [discussions are about] human experience seasoned with theology,” she said.
Just shy of three dozen women gathered in First Christian Church of Denton Sunday afternoon, one month before the group celebrates its second birthday, to discuss a seemingly simple topic: “Do we have friends outside of our faith group?”
Emanda Johnson, the group’s de facto icebreaker, got things moving and conversation was flowing easily throughout the room in no time.
After attending a Daughters of Abraham group in Colleyville several years ago with members of her home church, Emanda Johnson decided Denton could do with a group of its own.
“I was carrying around my iPad taking names a year before we started,” Johnson said. “I was actually approaching ladies at Barnes & Noble. ‘You’re wearing a headscarf, do you know about this thing?’”
During that canvassing period, Johnson pitched the group to members of the Islamic Society of Denton where she found Marie Martin.
“I want to normalize meeting a Muslim, knowing a Muslim,” Martin said. “I moved here the weekend that Donald Trump was elected, and I was told not to leave my house for fear. I decided to do the exact opposite and get out there and do everything I could.”
She and Johnson both pointed to the meeting following the mass shooting of Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2019 as the most impactful meeting they’d been to.
Martin said one of the other Muslim sisters stood up and said she was afraid to send her sons to the mosque.
“It was heartbreaking because we all feel that way,” she said Sunday afternoon through tears.
Johnson, fighting back her own tears, said “this is something you can’t do in front of men.”
“You can’t just get up there and say ‘I’m afraid’ in front of a man and think he’ll accept it,” Martin said. “He’ll say ‘be strong, it’s okay.’”
The sisters agreed there are simply topics discussed during Daughters of Abraham meetings that wouldn’t happen in the company of men, or even among people at their respective places of worship.
“Every time we have a meeting, I stand up in church and I say ‘We’re having a daughters meeting this afternoon ... guys, if you want a sons group, it’s your charge.’”
For more information, email dentondaughters@gmail.com.