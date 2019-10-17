“Did you know that Abraham and Ishmael were circumcised on the same date and with the same blade?”
My surgeon posed the question to me. This was the first time I had met this gentleman. I had gone in to seek in an opinion on a medical procedure I had some years ago. I was expecting a benign hello, a handshake and some questions about my medical history.
I didn’t get a handshake. The surgeon respectfully bowed and greeted me. My strategy on handshakes from people of the opposite gender is that if they have already extended their hands, I will shake it. I find it uncomfortable to embarrass a person or make the situation awkward. However, this doctor was already aware of Muslim women avoiding physical contact with non-mehrem men — a term reserved for unrelated men. I was impressed.
However, what came next is what dream stories about ideal relationships between Christians and Muslims are made of.
The surgeon told me the verses in the Old Testament that mentioned the story of Hagar and Ishmael, when Abraham was told to let them go. He mentioned how much Abraham loved his older son Ishmael and how hard it was for him to let him go.
The matter distressed Abraham greatly because it concerned his son. But God said to him, “Do not be so distressed about the boy and your slave woman. Listen to whatever Sarah tells you, because it is through Isaac that your offspring will be reckoned. I will make the son of the slave into a nation also, because he is your offspring.” [Genesis 21 11-13]
And then God addresses Hagar:
God heard the boy crying, and the angel of God called to Hagar from heaven and said to her, “What is the matter, Hagar? Do not be afraid; God has heard the boy crying as he lies there. Lift the boy up and take him by the hand, for I will make him into a great nation.” [Genesis 21 17-18]
I continued with the Islamic version of the same story to the surgeon, where Ibrahim (Abraham) prays about Ismaeel (Ishmael) and Haajar (Hagar) to God — the valley referred to being that of Makkah:
"O our Lord! I have made some of my offspring to dwell in a valley without cultivation, by Thy Sacred House; in order, O our Lord, that they may establish regular Prayer: so fill the hearts of some among men with love towards them, and feed them with fruits: so that they may give thanks.” [Quran 14:37 — Translation: Yusuf Ali]
Right in that moment, I and the doctor were reminded of the link that existed between us, as the offspring of two sons of a great prophet. However, the best part of this exchange was to be told that my cousin — the surgeon — had not forgotten the love his grandfather — Abraham — had for my father — God — as well.