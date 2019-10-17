DR. ANILA JAHANGIRI is a Master of Divinity student at Brite Divinity School in Fort Worth. She is also a student in the Islamic Chaplaincy Program at Hartford Seminary, Connecticut from where she transferred. She holds a BSc in Electrical Engineering and a MS/PhD in Biomedical Engineering. Call it a mid-life crisis or perhaps a higher calling that prompted Anila to transfer from the field of engineering to theology. Anila can be reached at anila.jahangiri@tcu.edu.