With frigid temperatures, dangerous roadways and rolling power outages paralyzing North Texas, Denton’s Christian community had to consider how it would mark Ash Wednesday, a solemn day of fasting and prayer that begins the Lenten season for most Catholics and Protestants in the West.
The Rev. Timothy Thompson, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, is used to leading Mass for Ash Wednesday and marking crosses on the foreheads of the faithful each year.
“Right now, we just decided to do nothing,” Thompson said. “With the weather and the power outages, we don’t think it’s safe to celebrate the Mass. We hope to make a link to our cathedral so that people can visit that way, but with the outages, we don’t know if we can do even that.”
Catholics take Holy Communion on Ash Wednesday, and wear ashes made from burned palm leaves from the previous year’s Palm Sunday greenery. The ashes mark the beginning of Lent, the Christian liturgical season that culminates on Easter Sunday.
Local Lutherans are also left in the lurch for their Ash Wednesday services. Officials at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church said Tuesday they hadn’t determined if they would stream an Ash Wednesday service online. The congregation has been meeting by Zoom since COVID-19 struck last March. The church shares virtual meeting and worship in emails and on its website. However, if power outages continue, the church might not be able to observe Ash Wednesday online, either.
Episcopalians observe the holy day, and this week, officials at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in downtown Denton decided to postpone the service.
“What we’ve been doing for folks who wish to receive communion that has already been consecrated is that we’ve been giving the consecrated wafer and wine to people in the parking lot — we put it in Ziploc baggies — and at 10:30 Sunday morning, they can drive into the parking lot, then take it home for the 11 a.m. service,” said Bill Joyner, the senior warden, a lay leadership position in the church.
Joyner said St. Barnabas will give ashes to people in the parking lot in addition to the Eucharist from 10:30 to about 10:45 a.m. The Ash Wednesday liturgy will be included in the Sunday service.
“The only tricky thing about it is that if no one can get to the church before Sunday to burn the palm fronds, then we won’t have the ashes,” Joyner said. “Rev. [Jeff] Kraemer and I thought this would be a good way for people to observe.”
Episcopalians observe an open table, meaning they offer communion and ashes to anyone who was baptized in the Christian church.
Trinity Presbyterian Church and First Christian Church of Denton have a long tradition of observing Ash Wednesday together, alternating the service itself between sanctuaries. This year, the two congregations will observe the service on First Christian Church’s YouTube channel.
United Methodists observe Ash Wednesday, too. First United Methodist Church of Denton canceled its “ashes-to-go” service and will instead host an online Ash Wednesday service on Facebook Live starting at 7 p.m. The church announced it would lead participants through a “self-imposition” of ashes during the service, which can be viewed on Facebook or on the church’s website.
Thompson, with Immaculate Conception, said Ash Wednesday isn’t contingent on a service.
“This is a day of fasting, abstinence and prayer,” he said. “It’s a time when we’re called to consider what we are giving up for Lent, and what disciplines we will take on. Of course, we prefer to be able to be together for this day, but we can still prepare.”
Lent is the season of Christian fasting, practicing self-denial as people consider Jesus’ 40 days in the wilderness. It’s also a season of contemplation and prayer.
“Ash Wednesday was the last big thing we did last year before COVID,” Thompson said. “Last year, 2020, is the year I consider the long Lent.”