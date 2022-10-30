Children ran around the field on the hunt for pumpkins to heft into a wagon or haul with their hands while parents watched and took photos on Sunday, one of the last few days for Trinity United Methodist Church’s annual pumpkin patch.

The church has been organizing the pumpkin patch for the Denton community for more than a decade, and it has become a tradition for locals.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

