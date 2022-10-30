Link Minkes lifts up a pumpkin while brother Alexander Minkes looks on at Trinity United Methodist Church’s pumpkin patch on Sunday afternoon. It was their family’s first time to visit the patch on Hobson Lane.
Link Minkes lifts up a pumpkin while brother Alexander Minkes looks on at Trinity United Methodist Church’s pumpkin patch on Sunday afternoon. It was their family’s first time to visit the patch on Hobson Lane.
Children ran around the field on the hunt for pumpkins to heft into a wagon or haul with their hands while parents watched and took photos on Sunday, one of the last few days for Trinity United Methodist Church’s annual pumpkin patch.
The church has been organizing the pumpkin patch for the Denton community for more than a decade, and it has become a tradition for locals.
Youth pastor Kailey MacAllister has overseen the pumpkin patch on Hobson Lane for two years and said it’s been an honor to keep giving back to the community. The patch kicked off on Sept. 24, and MacAllister said they’ve had 5,000 pumpkins.
“It’s also very humbling because it’s an awesome production that we put on, and just to be the one that oversees it all, really spearheads it — it’s pretty humbling to be the person that gets all of it done,” she said.
MacAllister said the proceeds are divided into three ministries for the church — youth, children and music ministries.
While it’s been her second year overseeing the pumpkin patch, she was involved when she was in the church’s youth group.
“So, whenever I was younger and in the youth group, I would work at the pumpkin patch myself,” MacAllister said. “So I’ve been here pretty much every year since it opened. And it’s been a great opportunity for me.”
She said the pumpkin patch is an excellent way to get church members and the community together from young to old.
Jaimie Minkes took her two children, Alexander and Link, to the pumpkin patch, where they ran around and selected a pumpkin to wheel around in the cart.
Minkes said it was the family’s first visit to the Trinity UMC pumpkin patch because they’d moved from California to Denton last December. Minkes found out about the patch because they live nearby.
“I just think that it’s a cute little pumpkin patch, and so it’s not as busy as other pumpkin patches,” Minkes said.
The family left with two pumpkins.
MacAllister knows families like to take photos at the pumpkin patch and said it has become a tradition for families to attend. She has seen families who have come to the patch since the beginning and said the church welcomes the tradition they have created.
“So, there are some people that had started from 2012, when they had a newborn, and every year, they use the same wagon in the middle of the patch, where they take the same picture of their kid, and it’s just a really nice way to feel like we are part of somebody’s family tradition,” MacAllister said.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.