You probably are familiar with the name Anne Rice. Rice has written about 30 books. She wrote primarily gothic fiction about vampires.
Interestingly, Rice was actually raised in the church, and when she was 18 years old she left the church and went on to pursue her literary career. She was very successful.
Then in her late 50s — in 1998 or 1999 — Rice came back to her faith, and returned to the church after being an atheist for all those years. When she came back, she decided to write a trilogy on the life of Jesus. She began writing a book about when Jesus was a child. This was her first Christian publication: Christ The Lord: Out Of Egypt. This is a fictional account of Jesus’ teenage years. In an author’s note at the end of the novel, Rice explains how she came back to faith — how she embraced Jesus again.
Then she wrote another book, Called Out of Darkness, which is Rice’s spiritual confession. It's the story about how she came back to faith. It’s her story about leaving the church, and all the reasons she left, and her journey back.
Rice was following the whole Christian thing for about 10 years, and then in 2010, she just quit Christianity. She posted this on her Facebook page:
“Today I quit being a Christian. I’m out. I remain committed to Christ as always but not committed to being part of Christianity. It’s simply impossible for me to ‘belong’ to this quarrelsome, hostile, disputatious, and deservedly infamous group. I love Jesus, I just don’t like the quarreling, I don’t like the hostility, I don’t like the disputatious.
“My faith in Christ is central to my life,” Rice said. “My conversion from a pessimistic atheist lost in a world that I didn’t understand, to an optimistic believer in a universe created and sustained by a loving God is crucial to me. I have been redeemed. I am a new person. I see the world differently and I don’t want to go back to my unbelieving, atheistic, pessimistic ways. But following Christ does not mean an institution that looks nothing like Jesus. Christ is infinitely more important than Christianity and always will be, no matter what Christianity is, has been, or might become.”
After she posted these comments and people started asking her questions, Rice said this in an interview:
“My commitment to Christ remains at the heart and center of my life. Transformation in Him is radical and ongoing. That I feel now that I am called to be an outsider for Him, to step away from the words ‘Christian’ and ‘Christianity’ is something that my conscience demands of me.”
When she went public with all of this, she was deluged with emails, with people writing letters — people out there that loved Jesus but didn’t want to be associated with Christians or the Church.
The problem with the word “Christian” is that it can be anything you want it to be because it is not defined in the Bible. This is why there are Christians on all sides of every political issue, every legal issue and on both sides of every financial issue. In other words, any issue you find, there are Christians.
Many people think that Jesus wants us to be a Christian. But not so. Jesus wants us to be his disciples. Nobody can see what you believe. Here’s how they are going to know we are disciples of Jesus — not simply what we believe, not even simply how we behave, but how well we love one another. Jesus said, “By this everyone will know that you are one of my disciples, if you love one another.” (John 13:35)
I am not against “Christian” or “Christianity.” What I am suggesting is so much deeper and much more biblical. Jesus call us to be disciples, to be like him in word, thought and deed. And being a disciple of Jesus is much more vividly defined in the New Testament than “Christian.”