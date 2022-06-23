Vince Baugher says the idea behind the “Building Vibrant Communities” event this weekend isn't to persuade people to join his religion but to start a conversation about the ongoing concerns faced by the country and the Denton community.
The Baha’i Faith of Denton will host a one-day workshop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Senior Center, 629 Lakey St. This will be followed by a picnic from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Fred Moore Park.
Baugher, the local group's corresponding secretary, wants to get feedback to improve the Denton community.
While there have been significant victories in the Denton community, he said there are still issues that need to be resolved locally and nationwide, which include racism, the terror of school shootings, and the loneliness and isolation that weighs on people.
The organizers hope to address these issues and discuss how to make the community stronger.
“Let's get together as neighbors as members of the same community and look at how we can work toward uncommon interests, for the betterment of everybody,” Baugher said.
The organizers will discuss the vision of humanity using guidance from the Baha’i religion and consult on how to build together a vibrant, united Denton community.
The Baha'i religion believes all the founders of the world’s great religions have been manifestations of God and agents of a progressive divine plan for the education of the human race.
Sunday’s picnic will include art activities, barbecue and mutual sharing of grassroots service efforts. More information can be found in the registration form.