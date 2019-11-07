Denton has two traditions on the first Friday of December: the Holiday Lighting Festival on the downtown Square and "Evening in Bethlehem" at First United Methodist Church of Denton.
"Evening in Bethlehem" will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at the church. The event is meant to highlight and celebrate the religious basis of the holiday. It includes a petting zoo, a live Nativity scene, crafts, mission projects, a model train and live music. Boy Scout Troop 65 will make hot dogs for the evening, which will be free and served until supplies run out.
Last year, more than 1,000 people came through the event.
"Evening in Bethlehem" takes place in Ivey Garden at the church, located at 201 S. Locust St. The church is within walking distance of the Holiday Lighting Festival.