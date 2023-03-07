Over the weekend, the North Texas Conference granted approval to 41 local churches to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. Here’s what’s next for the 41 churches — which include what's now the Ponder Global Methodist Church — and for the UMC.
What is disaffiliation?
After a stance against same-sex marriages and LGBTQ clergy members was upheld by a slim majority in 2019, many conservative congregations across the country believe that decision is not being enforced by the UMC, and many are seeking to disaffiliate from the denomination.
Some churches, however, deny leaving over LGBTQ inclusion and point to a variety of conflicts with the broader denomination, from finances to theology.
The UMC is allowing churches to leave the denomination “for reasons of conscience” related to LGBTQ rights in the denomination while retaining their properties and assets as long as certain steps are taken before the end of 2023, under a ruling also approved in 2019 called Paragraph 2553 of the Book of Discipline.
In order to disaffiliate, local congregations must first reach a two-thirds majority vote in favor of leaving before being approved by their annual conference, or its regional governing body.
In the North Texas Conference, approval was granted by a vote of delegates who voted overwhelmingly in favor of the disaffiliations Saturday, at Christ United Methodist Church in Plano. Over 1,300 delegates were eligible to vote.
When do the churches leave?
Of the 41 congregations, 39 will officially separate from the UMC March 31. Korean North Central Fellowship UMC in The Colony will officially disaffiliate Dec. 31, and Tyler Street UMC in Dallas will separate April 30.
Churches must also pay two years of apportionments to the UMC as well as any unfunded pension liabilities in order to disaffiliate under Paragraph 2553. Apportionments are annual funds paid to the UMC by individual congregations, and the amount is decided by annual conferences.
Disaffiliating churches, like hundreds of others across the U.S., can either remain independent or join other denominations. For example, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, most churches that recently left the Northwest Texas Conference have joined the Global Methodist Church.
The GMC, a theologically conservative denomination, opposes LGBTQ clergy and same sex marriages, according to Religion News Service.
Before the vote, the North Texas Conference was home to 276 churches organized into four districts. Out of the 41 congregations approved to leave Saturday, 13 are from the East district, 16 from the Northwest district, eight from the North Central district and four from the Metro district.
What’s next for the UMC?
Every four years, the UMC hosts a gathering of its delegates from around the world at its General Conference. In 2019, a special session of the General Conference met in St. Louis to address the denomination’s stance on LGBTQ rights in the church.
In the end, a stance against same-sex marriages and ordination of LGBTQ clergy was upheld by a 53% vote, according to UM News.
The next regularly scheduled General Conference in 2020 was highly anticipated because of the division over LGBTQ clergy and same-sex marriages, but it was postponed multiple times because of the pandemic and won’t take place until 2024.
According to UM News, a plan was on the table for the General Conference that would allow churches and entire conferences supporting bans on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy to leave the UMC with church property and $25 million to form a new “traditionalist” denomination. That denomination, the Global Methodist Church, went ahead and launched in May 2022 after the third postponement of the highly anticipated General Conference.
