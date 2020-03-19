“We need one another when we mourn and would be comforted … when we are in trouble and afraid … when we despair, in temptation, and need to be recalled to our best selves again.
We need one another when we would accomplish some great purpose, and cannot do it alone … in the hour of our successes, when we look for someone to share our triumphs [and] in the hour of our defeat when with encouragement we might endure and stand again.
We need one another when we come to die, and would have gentle hands prepare us for the journey. All our lives we are in need, and others are in need of us.”
— George Odell
Last Sunday morning, I didn’t quite know what to do with myself. Usually, I’m up at 7 a.m. The house is quiet, except for me and my three hungry mutts. I feed them, put on some coffee and then start getting ready for church.
Not last Sunday. I stood in the kitchen, feeding my dogs and feeling a pang of something strange. Was it loss? I didn’t know. What I did know is that I didn’t feel like going back to bed and savoring another two hours of sleep.
Over the past several years, weekly worship has grown roots in my heart and mind. I’m an unlikely Christian in a lot of ways. I’m openly gay. I share my life with an agnostic who only drops an “amen” with a strong note of sarcasm, and who stays away from church because — in her life — God has loomed over the world as a very angry, very white and very masculine figure. I understand her qualms about God and Jesus. I do. I’ve felt her doubt in the marrow of my own bones. (Usually, the Angel of Doubt settles on my chest in the wee hours of the morning, when all the evidence of a godless world surges into my head and robs me of sleep.
It’s when the house sleeps that I grow preoccupied by the avarice and judgment of powerful Christians. It’s in the deep purple darkness that I press on my own spiritual bruises — my greed, my spiritual stinginess and my moldering menagerie of pet bigotries — and I wince at their tenderness.)
In those hours, I wonder why I bother with any of it. I’m middle-aged. Shouldn’t I be better at this Christian thing by now? Bible study and prayer aren’t moving the needle much on my quick anger or the relentless circuit of petty summaries about the world that plays in my head.
And I often find myself critical of church in general and my own denomination — the United Methodist Church — in particular. Why can’t we set down our lust for power, our appetite to be The Most Pious and pick up the work of the church?
I’m the last person who has any business in a church pew. But there I am. Week after week. Bending my ear to hear a whisper from the holy one, and wondering if anything can stop my ability to love from atrophying. Sometimes I can feel it — the thin strand of grace that runs through me — growing brittle and flinty. It frightens me, this slow march of bitterness.
I gave church up for a while as a young adult. I had reduced its influence in my life to a traveling show of grotesque players. Religion was nothing but a collection of stiff necks and hard hearts, bleating platitudes at a world that was far more complex, far more demanding than something as fossilized as religion could speak to.
But a few years back, the church of my childhood beckoned to me. I craved purpose and discipline. I wanted a community that would hold me to a set of sacred expectations. I had begun working with a United Methodist minister who was writing for the newspaper. Her columns needled me. Sometimes, they made me angry. But there was also depth. I itched for something familiar and deep and sensitive. Something eternal and alive.
So I went back to church. I found it leaner than the church of my youth. The hair was grayer. The backs were more stooped.
But it was church.
Over the past few years, I’ve come to love my church friends. They were nothing like I expected. At Krum First United Methodist Church, I thought I’d share Bible study with an unkind stereotype that had lived in my mind since I left the faith — older white people who were looking for that one last lever to pull to keep their country as comfortable and familiar as possible. These were older white folks attending a rural church, after all.
I couldn’t have been more wrong. Yes, my fellow parishioners are mostly older white folks. But they aren’t in church to protect their power or privilege. They are there to look deeply into their lives. Into their souls. They come to church because Scripture and community challenge them to wonder anew “who is my neighbor? And how can I possibly love them?” Each week, we take communion together and find the answers to those question fleeting and messy. So we look around and decide as a church family that everyone is our neighbor, and when we feel like we’re out of love, we lean on one another and give anyway. We lean on the love of Christ, the source of our redemption and the one who loves us past our brokenness.
Last Sunday, most United Methodist churches in the North Texas Conference kept their doors locked as a way to protect parishioners from the coronavirus. I thought I’d enjoy more sleep. Instead, I got up and put the coffee on. I missed my Sunday school class — Charlotte, who always makes me reconsider some cherished presumption I’ve got tucked away. Tim, who leads the class with questions and confessions about his own shortcomings. Jimmie and George, who found their way back to each other after first marriages and a lot of living. Jane, with her clever reading of the morning’s lesson. Mary, with her inexhaustible love of God’s children, no matter how messy or inconvenient. All of them ask so many questions. At the heart of each one, I hear a fainter question: Can I still do it? Can I still love others after everything life has taken and given?
I missed my pastor, who weaves her sermons together from Scripture and her experiences without ever looking at a note. She preaches by way of conversation, and through a quiet invitation to listen — deep and wide — to Scripture and our own lives.
I missed communion. That’s the moment that I feel like I’m in church the most. Broken people feeding broken people. We look each other in the eye. You don’t practice social distancing during communion. You get up close and personal to share the body and blood of Christ, available to any who hunger or thirst. That’s the moment when I feel that brittle strand of grace flex and wake up, supple and new again.
I’m not sure how to do church on my own. I don’t think I can. I’m ready for this Sunday, though, when those open doors are supposed to be locked again. I’ve got a playlist of morning songs and some prayer beads. I might sneak outside for some quiet and light.
But my heart? It will want the familiar noise of Sunday school, and the music and poetry of worship. I’ll wish to be with this family who made room at the table for me — and my persistent prejudices. The church doors will open again, and I’ll be there.
And with my church family, I’ll practice this mystery called love.