Compassion and care reach out, healing grief and isolation. Denial falling away. Awareness. Fear. Uncertainty. Interdependence. Healing. Resilience rising. Out of hopelessness, light gives way to new beginnings, even in desperate times. Our faith offers connection to something greater than ourselves: hope within and beyond our current crisis. Calling on God, Allah, YHWH, love, community, ethical living and the list goes on.
We find ourselves seeking connection during this global pandemic. COVID-19 has rocked our world.
The roller coaster continues as many come to terms with our global interdependence. No longer is it deniable that what each of us do has an impact on the world. Making room for compassionate listening, the stories unfold, and we are drawn into the inextricable web of existence. We create new space to hold all we bring to the day, our sadness, joy, grief, silliness, wonder, worry.
Communities of faith are faced with connecting far beyond the physical walls of our buildings. We are determined and up for the challenge. The “catchment” draws far beyond what we ever imagined before. The stale adage, “we don’t do it that way here,” is not even an option. All things seem new and flexible. Creativity, interdependence and change welcome a new dawn to congregational life.
While families, neighborhoods, communities, countries and the world are stunned and grieving, a light has been cast on new ways of being human, the importance of collaborative care and re-centering what is important. During this time, we re-imagine a way forward. We seek connection AND stay home as a way to care for each other. Stories of new relationships and people helping people fill Facebook and Twitter feeds. We will have shattered pieces of our lives and losses beyond measure. Re-imagining a different future, a mosaic created out of remaining pieces will be reflections of resilience. As we rebuild community, how will we discover and rediscover what faith communities can be? Will we remain alert to the strength found in this time in our history?
Years ago, my 85-year-old Catholic spiritual director Adele would ask: Where is God in this? Usually, the question followed some painful, heart wrenching challenge I had going on in my life. As I sat there awash in tears, it became a question to dread and look forward to at the same time. A question that perhaps you too have asked. At these moments in life, it took serious soul searching to come up with an answer. Sifting through the loss, I would eventually come to find small moment of light, compassion or begin to note my own resilience and there I recognized what I call God.
In all we are facing together, make room for everything you bring. Faith does not need to look the way it used to. During the silence of our own company, chaos of family life at home or the treacherous act of going to work, we all need time for reflection, meditation or prayer. We need a moment to catch our communal breath as we live into the days ahead. There is a revelation this day in the face of deep despair: We know we are not alone. My Unitarian Universalist faith teaches me that a God of love offers sustaining connection in times of trial, reminding us that we are beloved, and our neighbors are too! Our world is beginning a movement toward a responsible collective response, we are writing a new story.
