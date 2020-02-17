Registration for the 2020 Elm Fork Chapter of the Texas-Master Naturalist class, supported by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Texas Parks and Wildlife, has opened for volunteers interested in applying.
The training will be Aug. 18 through Nov. 3 with a $150 fee due with the application and includes all materials as well as a first-year membership.
The Texas-Master Naturalist aims to organize a team of educated volunteers to “provide educational and outreach services aimed at the better management of natural resources and natural areas within their communities,” the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension website said.
Serving Denton, Cooke and Wise counties, the Elm Fork Chapter has 200 active members. However, due to limited class size, registration needs to be completed as soon as possible, according to the press release.
Training includes six hours of study on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., focusing on Texas’ ecological regions, geology and soils, native plants, water resources and more, according to the press release.
In addition to training hours, service hours are required, earned by participating in approved Chapter projects.
For more information and to download the application, visit www.txmn.org/elmfork.