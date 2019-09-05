This pool season started off cooler (and wetter) than it usually does. It did not reach 90 degrees until May 23 (30-year average is April 28, according to nbcfw.com) and our first 100-degree day did not occur until July 30 (average is July 1).
We had a few more 100 degree days in August, but typically once we get through August, it starts cooling off quite a bit. We only average one 100-degree day in September (with an extreme outlier being in 1951 when it reached 106 degrees on Oct. 3). With that being said, it is safe to say that most of the hot days are behind us.
Many who like spending time outdoors are aware that fall in the North Texas area is hard to beat for weather. The average temperatures for the next three months are as follows:
- September — 78 degrees (average high, 88; average low, 67)
- October — 67 (average high, 78; average low, 56)
- November — 55 (average high, 65; average low, 45)
These temperatures are ideal for being outdoors, especially in and around a swimming pool. As the ambient temperatures begin to fall this time of year, pool water temperatures also decrease to a much more refreshing level than they were in the summertime, when pool water temperatures exceeded 90 degrees on many non-shaded pools (mid-August).
This time of year, the pool water temperature in most pools is in the mid-to-high 80s, but it will gradually decrease to a much more refreshing temperature. I have found that most people prefer somewhere between 80 to 84 degrees, but it really depends on what type of swimming is being done. The following are brief summaries of pool water temperatures:
- Warm water swimming — There are some people that like the water to be in the low 90s before they are real comfortable in the water. Many pools in the North Texas area, especially pools without shade, reach the low 90s in July and August.
- Casual swimming — Most casual swimming pool users like the water in the 84- to 86-degree range. Many hotels and resorts typically try to maintain their pool water temperature in this range.
- Denton-area swimming — We seem to hear quite a few comments about 80 to 84 being just cool enough to be refreshing, but not too warm. It might seem cold when you first get in, but then it gets comfortable.
- Lap swimming for exercise — Most lap swimmers like the water temperature to be somewhere between 75 to 80 degrees. Being active by swimming laps will cause the body to heat up fairly quickly.
- Competitive swimming — Most competitive swimmers like the water to be fairly cold, somewhere in the low to mid 70s, depending on the intensity of the training. At these temperatures, the water will feel cold initially but once training begins, the body will heat up.
With the first average freeze date for the Dallas-Fort Worth area still months away (Nov. 22), it should remain optimal for outdoor activities for at least one to two more months.
Get out and enjoy the outdoors!