Plant and animal owners alike had more than themselves to worry about during last month’s winter storm.
Frigid temperatures and power outages placed furry friends in jeopardy for hypothermia and malnutrition, and plants shriveled up in response to the cold.
The Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center received a total of 76 calls for lost pets or stray animals from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19.
The shelter dispatched an emergency response team to ensure animals were off the streets that week. None of the animals that were brought into the shelter during the storm perished.
Julien Peralta, Animal Services supervisor at the shelter, said survival is likely for animals that got out during the storm.
“We live in Texas, so it kind of comes with the territory to be prepared for any variation of weather,” Peralta said. “Since the snow was such an anomaly, everyone was outside, so if they saw a stray animal, people were highly likely to get them warm and find some help.”
Pet owners should call the shelter or use the city’s PetFinder resource if their animal is lost. The shelter has extended their holding period as a result of the storm, in hopes of reuniting all lost animals with their owners.
As warmer weather nears, outdoor pet owners should check their animal’s house for damage or any sitting water from melted snow.
“We have such a wide variety of dog breeds in Denton that owners should always be checking their pet’s environment,” Peralta said. “Don’t assume that they’re comfortable; that’s what can lead to accidents.”
Shelter employees also aided Denton wildlife at North Lakes Park by setting out Puppy Chow and fresh water for ducks. Birds that had no energy to fly due to the cold were brought back to the shelter to recuperate and were rereleased this past week.
This cold snap was especially destructive for plant species that thrive in Texas’ warmer climates.
Janet Laminack, a horticulture agent from the Denton extension of Texas A&M’s AgriLife program, said larger colonies of trees and shrubs are facing the biggest challenge in recovery.
Plant species emerging from dormancy were placed under significant stress, as the quick jump from warm to cold can shock the plant’s system.
It is difficult to immediately evaluate a tree’s stress because of their previous growth patterns, but horticulturists can assess long-term damage from drought, flooding and now extreme cold.
“We don’t know statewide what the damage will be for a while,” Laminack said. “Normally when we have a cold snap, the ground is still warm and it melts pretty easily, but this cold was sustained.”
Laminack advised leaving larger trees and shrubs alone to eliminate extra stress. Wait to fertilize or add extra water until late March or early April, when species are fully out of dormancy.
Smaller individual plants may have a quicker healing process.
Taylor Bales, owner of Denton’s plant boutique True Leaf Studio, said bringing limp, tired houseplants back to life is relatively easy but requires patience.
Recovering indoor plants should be moved to a south-facing window in a humid room. Outdoor plants that were covered during the freeze will likely survive.
Plants that didn’t survive can still foster new plant growth through composting and propagation.
Indoor plants such as pothos or philodendron can be propagated and “cloned” by cutting off healthy branches and placing them in water to grow.
Composting dead plants helps introduce nitrogen back into the soil as the old plant decomposes. Soil from the dead plant can also be reused, so long as the rotting root debris is removed and left out to dry before potting a new plant.
“Plants will bounce back quicker than you think they will,” Bales said. “Getting them outside with some sun and a good drink of water will help them replenish their nutrients following this storm.”
Bales advised fertilizing once a month through March, and then every other week in April and May.
True Leaf Studio will be hosting an outdoor plant swap from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 13 at their 301 S. Locust St. location. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, visit trueleafstudio.com.