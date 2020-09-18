Sporting events around the country are taking place this year with no fans in the stands. The NBA is finishing its season in the Disney bubble. MLB is going through an abbreviated season with no fans. College football and the NFL have various levels of fan participation. Economically this affects a lot of people, including Texas peanut farmers. Farmers wouldn’t be first on your list as trade being affected, but they are feeling the pinch.
Texas farmers grow all four types of peanuts, Valencia, Spanish, Runner and Virginia. Texas Peanut Producers Executive Director Shelly Nutt recently discussed the current situation on the Farm Bureau Radio Network. “Those Virginia peanuts are a higher-quality peanut, since they’re grown to be harvested and used in-shell. They’re protected from the time the seed goes into the ground until they’re harvested. Farmers are doing everything they can to make sure the shell quality is good, that it doesn’t get too dark, that it doesn’t get rained on, and they also get paid more for it. And in 2019, we had a great crop of Virginias,” Nutt said in her interview.
The backup is similar to what the meat-producing industry experienced earlier during the pandemic when processing facilities closed. COVID-19 outbreaks in those facilities forced them to temporarily suspend processing, which affected the whole industry. Livestock ready to be processed and moved into the next step in the supply chain had nowhere to go. Peanuts are about to be in a similar situation. 2019 crops were processed and ready for consumption.
“They were already bagged up, cleaned, roasted, salted, packaged into bags and ready to go to baseball games. Now, after the pandemic, we have all of 2019 sitting in warehouses bagged and ready to go,” she said. “And we have the 2020 crop already in the ground and growing. So we have to figure out how to move those peanuts out of the warehouses and get them into consumers’ hands.”
Some changes in the market have helped farmers move their product to different areas. Peanut butter consumption is up during the pandemic. Exports to foreign countries are up as much as 40%. Marketing tactics have changed. “We’ll soon start seeing some commercials on Fox Sports stations basically encouraging consumers to eat in-shell peanuts while you’re at home watching baseball games or football games, whatever sports we get to have. Buy peanuts and eat them in your living room and just help out our peanut farmers,” she said. “We know they’re a healthy snack, and maybe it’ll bring back a little bit of nostalgia. Hopefully, it’ll help with that oversupply.”
ZACH DAVIS is the agriculture and natural resources extension agent with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. He can be reached at 940-349-2889 or via email at zadavis@ag.tamu.edu.