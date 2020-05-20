Editor’s Note: The Rev. Tim Thompson recently wrote a letter to his parish, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He agreed to publish it here.
Fr. Thomas Keating said that spiritual growth often comes in a double bind.
Here is his definition: “The double-bind does not consist in the choice between what is obviously good and obviously evil — that is a temptation — but of not knowing which is good and which is evil. The dilemma may arise in another form: one cannot decide which of two apparent goods is God’s will. For a delicate conscience, this causes deep trouble. The turmoil comes from wanting to do God’s will and not knowing what it is. As a consequence, one feels torn in two directions at once. Two apparent but opposing goods demand one’s total adherence, and both seem to be God’s will. People on the spiritual journey regularly find themselves in such double-binds, which may even become more searching as the journey proceeds… As human beings, we cannot presume that God will do something that has never been done before (although the angel said ‘nothing is impossible with God.’) But we can be sure that if we allow the creative energies of the double-bind to do their work, at some moment we will find ourselves in a higher state of consciousness. Suddenly we will perceive a new way of seeing all reality.”
I’ve been thinking of Keating’s double-bind in relation to the dilemma of the pandemic and the shutdown of all social life. If we are open to more social interaction (not just the economy, but church, civic organizations, schools, etc.), then we risk the life and health of others. If we stay closed, we ruin the social and economic life of people. What do we do? The longer we stay closed, the more economic damage we do, the sooner we open, the more physical and emotional damage we do.
This is a double-bind. Every answer comes with pain and suffering. But, it may also be a way that God is helping us to see reality in a new way. What would that be? I think there can be one hundred answers for this, maybe 8 billion, as each person is brought to a new vision. I want to answer the question for myself, but it is not easy. Maybe it can’t be answered until we are through it. I don’t think I learned that people can be greedy and stupid, that nature can be cruel or that we are vulnerable. Nor that people can be good and we are in this together. I learned these things long ago, maybe in kindergarten. I learned that we are more powerless than I imagined and that we can’t control and fix everything.
Maybe it is not what we learned, but what we decide to do about this that matters. We spend billions on defense but are defenseless against a microscopic bug. We have the best medical practice in the world, if you can afford it. Essential workers are in grocery stores, not on the sports field (or even the church.)
It’s been a humbling time. We aren’t as advanced as we thought. That’s a good thing. We may still need God.