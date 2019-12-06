Sometimes, December brings a need for smelling salts. Anxiety about cleaning, cooking, buying the right gifts in the right sizes overtakes me.
I searched for a word to explain exactly how I felt when Nov. 30 left my calendar and Dec. 1 appeared. For days, I couldn’t think of an appropriate explanation for my quivery stomach and twirling mind.
Then, at the most inappropriate time — the middle of the night — the word I was searching for appeared. I got up, wrote the little word devil down and attempted to go back to sleep.
The term I needed to describe December is “dither.”
Yes. My mind feels as though it is in a dither. Is the word in the dictionary? (Yes. As it turns out, one of the definitions is to be in a state of agitation.) I’ve heard it all my life. My mother was in a perpetual “dither.” So was my grandmother, Mama Jay, and my aunt Mabel. I’ve finally reached the age where I identify with all three of them. Being “in a dither” can be harmful to you, but provide others everlasting entertainment.
There are ways to help seniors like me from working ourselves into a mind-altering, hot-flashing, mood- altering dither.
Move.
Yes you read it right. Move to a simpler life.
Congratulations to the brilliant seniors who live in assisted living or a retirement home. No worries about meals to prepare, houses to decorate or yards in which you must place decor to outdo your neighbors. No dithers for you. Another perk? Gifts of money are as appropriate as wearing white after Easter.
When our first grandchild was born, I was a bit stupid. Being the grandmother who is a tad bit competitive, I asked everyone to celebrate with us first on Christmas Eve. In a competition with the other grandparents, I wanted to watch my grandson open his gifts from us first.
Now with more extended family and more grandchildren, I’m paying for my nonsensical behavior. There are many schedules to coordinate, more food to prepare and so on. Me? I’m no longer in competition. I just need time to get it all together.
Every grandchild plays a sport, has friends who have parties and — of all things — have other grandparents in competition for my special day. I do try to hide my explosive behavior with a smile. As they say in the South: “Well, bless their hearts.”
Our firstborn grandson is now 22. Recently, I overloaded him with my AAC (Anxiety About Christmas), telling him I wanted Christmas to be perfect. His response was priceless. Like me, you may get out of your dither and begin to enjoy Christmas as much as I plan to do if you absorb his words of wisdom.
“Grammy, don’t worry so much,” he said.
Easy for him, I thought at first.
He went on to say: “That’s just not what Christmas is about. We want to be with you and Papaw, eat your cooking no matter what it is and have our family together at your house.”
How can I not love that young man to infinity?
After wiping my puddle of tears away, I made a decision. We will enjoy this holiday with food, fellowship and laughter. Because my three grandchildren — ages 4, 16 and 22 — will be scattered across the globe, turning their dreams into reality.
While it will be devastating to see them less, we will strive to give our children and grandchildren roots, wings and memories of happy, loving Christmastimes at our house.
How on earth can I ever be selfish with them again? How can I not hold them close as long as I have them and cheer for their lives to be filled with blessings and happiness?
It’s really not about the gifts. Nor the food. Nor the decorations. They will never remember that I knocked myself out to make the house perfect, or spent beyond my budget to buy them things they didn’t need. It’s about the laughter and memories we make as long as we have time to make them.
Merry Christmas, my readers. May you find joy, peace, love and a warm celebration in your heart this Christmas. If your family is grown or is scattered across the globe, (or if you are the last of a generation), please do me a favor.
Find someone who needs you to love them in a way they need it most. You won’t have to look far. And may you find, as my grandson says: “what Christmas is about.”