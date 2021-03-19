The phrase “patience is a virtue” has certainly shown relevancy for gardeners in North Texas this season following the blanket of extreme cold that February’s winter storm provided. Many of us have had the pit of uncertainty forming in our stomachs since mid-February as we wait and see what is in store for not only our fruit harvest this year but also whether or not our fruit trees, shrubs and vines are going to even survive the season. With soil temperatures rising in the metroplex our fruiting plants are now starting to show signs of either life or death. So where do we go from here?
Many of our fruit trees have shown some signs of injury, some minor and some devastating. As previously discussed, scratching the bark to see if the vascular tissues are green is a promising start. Fortunately, most of our fruit trees such as pear, pecan, apple, persimmon, jujube, and even grapes and blackberries were all very much dormant when the storm hit and overall are just fine. On the other hand, unprotected citrus, avocados and olives are not faring well. Most figs have lost their branches but should send out new growth from the ground shortly thanks to the insulation the powder-like snow provided.
Most of these crops are now starting to flower and/or push new foliage. If you are seeing flowers on your fruiting plant right now this means you should have at least a partial crop this year. For all crops, you can go ahead and trim back any twig dieback or other damaged tissue. If your fruit tree is damaged, you may have to retrain the plant at least partially or from completely the ground up.
Let’s briefly talk a little more about retraining fruiting plants. If you are seeing lots of suckers either coming from below ground or forming along the bottom part of the trunk this tells us the tree most likely has suffered moderate damage farther up in the canopy and is responding by trying to push out new growth from where it is alive; the base. Now, if you planted a fruit tree that is what we call “own-rooted” you can easily retrain the tree by selecting the best-looking sucker(s) while removing any that are not necessary.
Most if not all of our pomegranates, figs, blueberries, olives and blackberries are own-rooted and can be retrained this way if the canopy is dead or weak. On the other hand, many of our fruit trees, such as peaches, pecans, apples, pears, plums, persimmons, jujubes, avocados, citrus and even some grapevines should not be trained from suckers if they are arising from below the graft union because they are almost always what we call grafted (or budded) plants and are fused to a rootstock, which can also sucker.
It does appear that we have lost some of our more cold susceptible fruit crops thanks to the winter storm, but most others have fared well. Now that spring is here, we can begin to move forward and finish normal pruning or start retraining. For more information check out our new series on Facebook at Aggie Horticulture for free educational videos at 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday.