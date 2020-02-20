Denton Christians will start a local observance of "40 Days for Life," a national campaign protesting abortion, on Feb. 26.
"We are eager to join together with people of faith and conscience from cities coast to coast — and beyond — to pray for an end to abortion," said Bill O'Dell, coordinator of Denton's campaign.
The campaign is a peaceful protest, a 40-day prayer vigil in the public right-of-way outside Planned Parenthood in Denton, located at 2436 S. I-35. Participants sign a peace statement and agree to conduct themselves in a Christ-like manner, O'Dell said.
The 40-day vigil is a nondenominational initiative in which participants pray and fast, keep vigils at clinics that provide abortions and do grassroots educational outreach.
For more information, call O'Dell at 940-597-1299 or send an email to Billy.ray.odell@gmail.com.