First Refuge Ministries' annual gala will feature author and pastor Sammy Rodriguez at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail.
Rodriguez leads the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, which is the world’s largest Hispanic Christian organization, and serves as a representative voice for the more than 100 million Hispanic evangelicals in more than 450,000 churches spread throughout the Spanish-speaking diaspora.
Rodriguez has given keynote speeches at the Ethics and Public Policy Center’s 2013 National Religious Freedom Conference in Washington, D.C., as well as at the White House, Princeton University, Yale University, Promise Keepers, the National Association of Evangelicals and Liberty University.
First Refuge is a ministry of First Baptist Church of Denton. It serves needy residents with a food pantry, health services and counseling.
Tickets cost $50 for individuals or $1,000 for table sponsors. For reservations, visit http://bit.ly/30el6hk.