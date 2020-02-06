More people watch the Super Bowl than any movie or television show. The only public activity that (barely) edges it out is participation in the presidential election. As such, it provides a mirror, incomplete and imperfect to be sure, but a mirror nonetheless into our culture and its values.
Football is not monolithic. It is many things, among them a sport that, like other sports, at its highest levels, requires the highest degrees of athleticism and mental and physical discipline, one that exhilarates with close games, come-from-behind victories, improbable catches or tackles. But, as a mirror, football increasingly reflects our culture’s toleration of violence. It seems increasingly likely that watching football is like watching a reality show in which the players play Russian roulette with their brains and the bodies.
To play football, especially for long periods, especially at the highest levels, is to gravely risk one’s mental health in a way that is unique among major American spectator sports. A few years ago, the Journal for the American Medical Association found chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) — the degenerative brain disease linked to depression, dementia and suicide — in 110 of the 111 brains of former NFL players examined. Of the 91 brains of high school and college players examined, 67 had CTE, though usually more mild cases. CTE has no treatment.
The study sample was not representative, but it adds weight to a body of evidence suggesting that CTE is a common and likely result of playing football for long periods. As the study’s author wrote, “It is no longer debatable whether or not there is a problem in football — there is a problem.” Shortly after the study results were released, the National Institute of Health announced it was ending a partnership with the NFL over the study of concussions because, in effect, the NFL wasn’t cooperating with the research.
In the words of Antwaan Randle-El, a retired NFL player, twice voted All-Pro and Super Bowl winner, “The kids are getting bigger and faster, so the concussions, the severe spinal cord injuries, are only going to get worse. It's a tough pill to swallow because I love the game of football. But I tell parents, you can have the right helmet, the perfect pads on and still end up with a paraplegic kid. There's no correcting it. There's no helmet that's going to correct it. There's no teaching that's going to correct it. It just comes down to it's a physically violent game. Football players are in a car wreck every week.”
He now says he regrets having ever played at all.
Should Christians, followers of the one who calls us to be peacemakers and to turn the other cheek, watch people beating their brains out, even if the players do so knowingly and in entertaining fashion? Leaders of the early church discouraged Christians from attending gladiator games because of their violence and idolatry — have we not idolized football in today’s culture?
Football also mirrors back to us our warped values regarding education and our children and youth. Football coaches of public universities are our state’s highest paid employees by a long shot, paid more than our state’s governor or public university presidents. Meanwhile, tuition costs continue to rise, trapping many college students into decades of debt. The problem is not the coaches themselves but a society that places more value on entertainment than on governance and education.
The corruption of education that results from an obsession with football trickles down below college. Our next-door neighbor, McKinney, recently completed a $70 million dollar high school football stadium. Media have referred to a high school stadium “arms race.”
While we have more and more money for expensive stadiums, in recent years Texas has cut funding for disabled children’s therapy services. Our foster care system is a mess, with a lack of will and resources to fix it, and perhaps partially as a result, Texas recently experienced the nation’s greatest percentage increase in child abuse deaths.
Now, where have I heard something about taking care of the orphan, something about the alien, the widow and the orphan, in what book was that in, who was it that said that?