October is declared National Child Health month. This is an essential time to increase awareness of the value of healthcare for children of all ages. According to the Center for Disease Control, there are approximately 78 million children and teenagers in the United States. Although there are tons of ways to ensure your child stays healthy, I’d like to share three key points that parents should try to do consistently for their kiddos that lead to healthy living.
One thing parents can do for their child or children is to make sure they eat breakfast before going to school. As we know breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day. Breakfast also gives us fuel and is important for brain health. Simply eating a healthy breakfast each day can be super beneficial in aiding toward thinking clearly and being productive in school. Even if it is only a piece of fruit or a granola bar, it will help make an impact on your child’s overall health.
Another important thing parents can do is read and be actively involved with their children. Times have changed due to the pandemic and schools are teaching students virtually. We are unfortunately living in more challenging periods, but we can still spend quality time with our children. Reading is a great skill for all ages to build on, even if it is only for 30 minutes a day. Depending on your child’s age, I encourage you to read with them if they are younger or have them read daily before bedtime. Reading can make a big difference in school and life as a whole, because it is a skill we will always need and use.
The final way I’d like to share is to make sure your children get their annual vaccines. There are many diseases spreading all over the world and we want our kiddos to be healthy. In order to do this, children must get all of the necessary shots as well as build their immune system. Children also need to have a physical done once a year by their doctor. Going to the doctor each year is the best way to identify and treat any health issue. By doing this, it will help keep track of your child’s progress toward their health goals. Parents play a huge role in this process by setting an example for their child and staying up to date on all immunizations.
Parents I challenge you to take action, if you haven’t done so already, and invest time in your child’s health and well-being. Children are our future leaders of America and it critical they receive the best quality of life. Be mindful that healthy children are most likely to become healthy adults, so let’s do our best and keep them as healthy as we can.