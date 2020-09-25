Mushrooms are a great subject because of the obvious pun value, but they are also interesting. And no, we aren’t going to talk about eating mushrooms for food or pleasure. Also, since I’m not a mycologist, I’m going to keep this really simple but hopefully factual.
Let’s start with the basics: The part of a fungus that we call a mushroom is the fruiting body. It is like the flower of fungus. It’s the reproductive portion of the organism that contains spores.
What I find fascinating is that every mushroom or toadstool that pops up represents a much larger underground network of fungus called mycelium. Mycelium are thread-like and can extend a long way (several kilometers was mentioned in one source!). They are the vegetative part of the fungus and only shoot up a mushroom when the timing is right. Often this is after rain or a certain time of year.
If you have ever seen a fairy ring, that gives you a really good concept of the expanse of the mycelium. All the mushrooms that pop up in that ring are part of the same organism. That’s why if you have a mushroom in your lawn or mulched landscape beds, there’s not much of a point in doing anything about it. It’s connected to so much more underneath. And besides that, these fungi are helping with the decay process of plant materials. If you have ever removed a tree, you might see a mushroom appear months or years later around the stump area. I’ve seen the mushrooms sprout up in a line from a trunk mirroring the tree roots the fungus is devouring.
Mushrooms can come in all sorts of sizes, shapes and smells! A friend of mine recently had red, fingerlike mushrooms coming up in a flower bed. She said they put out quite a stench, and I just took her word on that. Some of the common names for that particular mushroom are stinkhorn and dead man’s fingers. Another thing I like about mushrooms — the common names are straightforward. And sometimes even the scientific name. The stinkhorn family of fungi is Phallaceae. When people call me about the mysterious thing growing in their yard but are very sheepish about describing it ... I usually suspect this mushroom family.
Another friend sent me a photo of what looked like a “bloody brain” next to her flowers. Again, a mushroom, but what great Halloween décor! She says every year about this time, they appear. This one is a red boletus. But there are puffball mushrooms that look brain-like with a species name of craniiformis. I haven’t run across that one before. But in general, puffballs are round and poof when you kick them.
I’ll close with what can be another disturbing find in your landscape: dog vomit slime mold. It’s not actually a fungus, but how could I resist mentioning it? You will find this brightly colored, foamy-looking blob on mulch or in flower beds. And yep, it looks like dog vomit.
While these organisms appearing in your yard may be shocking, they don’t stick around long. Within a day or two, they will have transformed, dried up and just be a memory that you probably won’t soon forget.
Have a horticulture question? You can email, call, or now text our Master Gardener Help Desk at master.gardener@dentoncounty.com or 940-349-2892.