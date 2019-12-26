Here we are in the tight spot after Christmas excess, but before we don our New Year’s resolutions to do everything better, be kind to Mother Earth as you come out from underneath all the wrapping paper and boxes. The city of Denton makes it so easy.
Real Christmas trees can be recycled. The city of Denton collects and composts more than 1,000 trees a year. This season from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31, residents with curbside service can schedule a free tree pickup. If you don’t have curbside service, you can take it to the Denton landfill and it will be composted at no charge during this time frame.
To ensure that your "tannenbaum" is a good fit for composting, remove all decorations — and I mean all: no lights, icicles, wires, ornaments, not even a mouse. Also, if your tree has been flocked, it’s not eligible for recycling. And if your tree has never been alive, it is definitely not a candidate for recycling. (But you can get it scheduled as a bulky item pickup.)
And that’s not all. You can recycle cardboard and most wrapping paper. If you don’t have a curbside recycle bin, you can take those items to a recycling dropoff center free of charge. That sounds too easy. It is easy, but you do need to sort the post-unwrapping mayhem.
Wrapping paper can be recycled as long as it is just paper and no other coatings or foil. Other items that cannot be recycled include Styrofoam, plastic bags, tissue paper and plastic film. Gift bags that have ribbon, decorations or plastic film cannot be recycled by the city. However, you can reuse those bags and reduce the amount of garbage going to the landfill. Doesn’t this sound nice and easy?
Don’t we all want to feel good about ourselves after eating too much and spending too much without having to go to the gym just yet? I think so. To schedule a bulk pickup or get clarifications on what can be recycled, contact city of Denton customer service at 940-349-8700.