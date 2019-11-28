It’s not just your imagination; the sky is falling.
We are having a bumper crop of acorns this year. Nature likes to keep us on our toes. Have you noticed how some years we seem to be overrun with armyworms, crickets, grasshoppers, etc., but the next year they don’t bug as at all?
Plants like to get into this unpredictability action as well. Pecan trees have long been known as alternate bearing, which means some years you can make a lot of pies and other years the chocolate chip cookies have to go pecan-free. This season it seems that all the oak trees got together and decided it was their time for mast-fruiting. Scientists believe this variable and coordinated effort is a process to create “predator satiation.”
In short, the squirrels can’t eat all the acorns and therefore more acorns go on to become oak trees. In a “non-mast” year, the low production has impacts throughout the ecosystem with less food availability for the little acorn gobblers all the way up to those predator animals who eat those critters.
Along with the abundance of acorns, we have our usual amount of leaf drop. Driving around neighborhoods, I notice that some people seem to find the leaves untidy and offensive. I don’t know how these folks remove every leaf from their lawn as soon as it drops.
While other people take a more laissez faire attitude. And then you have the gardeners, scurrying around like squirrels, grabbing up bags of leaves from the curb to take back to their yards. Keeping the leaves in our landscapes improves the fertility, organic matter content and structure of our soils. My recommendation is to mow your leaves into little bits and leave them on your lawn or put them in your flowerbeds. If the leaves have fallen into your flowerbeds, your work is done.
For those that must remove the leaves from the premises, you also have some ecologically beneficial options. The city of Denton rolled out a new yard waste program on Oct. 1. For active gardeners, I recommend subscribing to the yard cart service. Leaves, weeds, grass clippings and even raw fruits and vegetables can be tossed into your cart and picked up weekly.
If that seems excessive, you can use paper kraft bags for your leaves and yard waste for a minimal fee. What about plastic bags? Here are your options: hope that you have a gardener-neighbor that will snatch them all up; or schedule a leaf pickup from the city. All customers can schedule two free leaf pickups per year.
Of note is that the plastic bagged leaves will go to the landfill while yard waste in the cart or kraft bag will be used to make Dyno Dirt and other beneficial reuse products.
To schedule a leaf pickup, opt-in to the yard waste services or other questions regarding these changes, contact city of Denton customer service at 940-349-8700.