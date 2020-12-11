This upcoming growing season, hemp producers will have additional testing options through the Soil, Water and Forage testing lab in College Station. One of the main hurdles with growing hemp in the state has been certified testing labs to test the potency of the crop.
Larry Redmon, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension program leader for the Department of Soil and Crop Sciences, Bryan-College Station, leads the industrial hemp education team developed by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
“While we have one of the best soil, water and forage testing laboratories in the nation, our ability to test for various cannabinoid compounds in hemp was limited,” Redmon said. “With this new partnership with Ionization Labs, we no longer have that limitation and look forward to helping Texas hemp producers with our new capabilities.”
Ionization Lab is an agricultural technology company with TDA-licensed testing service lab in Texas. The company has been in business for five years and has deployed Cann-ID commercially with hemp professionals in 12 states with active hemp programs, said Cree Crawford, co-founder/president of Ionization Labs.
Crawford said they are excited to collaborate with Texas A&M AgriLife to bring fast and effective potency results through their Cann-ID testing solution. The Cann-ID allows testing for a full list of cannabinoids and narcotic tetrahydrocannabinol concentration, THC, levels to track compliance levels.
Calvin Trostle, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension statewide hemp specialist and agronomist, Lubbock, said TDA issued in the range of 1,350 licenses for 5,500 acres in 2020. It appears one-third or more of those acres were never planted this first year, mostly because of timing — it was too late in the year when later applicants received their licenses.
Three different types of hemp varieties are being grown: cannabinoids or those for CBD, grain and fiber varieties, Trostle said. He is in the process now of surveying 2020 growers to determine if they will grow hemp in 2021 and what they will do differently.
“As for our AgriLife Extension variety trials, we had a tough time,” Trostle said. “Four of the six fiber lines we planted went into very premature flowering. They were planted further south than ever planted, and day lengths were much different. We learned a lot, and we know what we will do to improve our testing next year.”
“Having the Ionization Lab here in Lubbock will be good,” Trostle said. “A farmer should be testing their hemp probably on a weekly basis to understand where the THC is beginning to rise and when it is approaching 0.2%. If it reaches that point, it is near harvest. You don’t want it to get hot and be worthless.”