The number of coronavirus cases in Texas may be comparatively low — but vigilance still is key, members of the Denton County Commissioners Court were told Tuesday morning during a COVID-19 update.
As of Monday, a total of 13 cases had been identified in Texas, with one of those coming from neighboring Collin County, Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson told commissioners at the Courthouse-on-the-Square.
By Tuesday afternoon, the number of confirmed cases in Collin County had grown to three — a Frisco man who recently had traveled to California, his wife and their 3-year-old child. In addition, Dallas County Health and Human Services and the Tarrant County Public Health Department each reported their county’s first presumptive positive case, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Dr. Richardson said a significant number of cases exist in such states as California, New York and Washington, where health officials have observed local transmission of the virus.
“In Texas, we are in a containment phase [and] have not seen local transmissions,” he said. “We are doing public health investigations for anyone who is exposed, and we are being very aggressive on quarantine and isolation,” he said in describing the statewide response.
Denton County Public Health is actively monitoring 26 people for coronavirus symptoms under a public health quarantine but has not confirmed any positive cases of coronavirus in the county. Jennifer Rainey, a spokesperson for Denton County Public Health, said the individuals under quarantine have been asked to stay home.
A significant number of deaths both worldwide and nationally have occurred in particularly vulnerable demographics such as people age 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions, Richardson said. He said he does not anticipate any significant changes to coronavirus and its impact on these specific demographics.
As more than 116,146 total cases have been reported globally and over 4,000 have died (761 confirmed cases and 27 deaths in the United States), Richardson said health decisions are vital.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson and Judge Andy Eads suggested possible coordination of broader availability of hand sanitizer at public facilities such as the Courthouse-on-the-Square. But Richardson said that while hand sanitizer is helpful for combating coronavirus, it is not a substitute for washing your hands.
“The science is very clear on this: Hand sanitizer is not a substitute for hand washing with warm, soapy water,” Richardson said. “Soap has unique chemical properties, which take away pathogens from the surface of your skin. It’s hard to get traction on handwashing, but it’s the singlehanded best intervention for public health right now.”
In Texas, he said, coronavirus testing is critical. Additionally, he noted that testing changes have occurred where private laboratories now have the technical capacity to conduct testing for private citizens with private insurance.
Richardson said commercial laboratories offering private testing include Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics.
If coronavirus testing is part of a public health investigation, he said that testing is conducted in coordination with public health laboratories in Tarrant and Dallas counties. While the state’s aggressiveness to contain the virus is paying off, he said there may come a point where that changes to mirror the situation on the east and west coasts.
In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Insurance requested that health insurers and health maintenance organizations operating in Texas waive associated costs of testing and telemedicine visits for diagnosis of coronavirus. Abbott said health insurers and maintenance organization have begun waiving medical costs for coronavirus testing, with more scheduled in the coming days.
Health insurers and maintenance organizations collaborating to reduce costs include Aetna (CVS); Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas; Cigna Health of Texas Inc.; and United Healthcare Insurance Company, among others.
While local transmission of the virus has not been observed in Texas, Richardson acknowledged that it is prudent to consider the potential impacts to the Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex. He recommended that community members avoid non-essential travel via cruise ships and planes to places where local transmission has been observed.
“Again, Texas is [not seeing local transmission] this week,” Richardson said. “But, I wanted to bring this to the attention of the court and the public that it is important and that is happening elsewhere, [and might in DFW].”