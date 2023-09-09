Sixty-one days — that’s how long twins Cleary and Cline Martinez were at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton after their premature births.
“Sixty-one of the longest days of my life,” Anyah Brittain said.
Brittain and her husband at the time, Paul Martinez, felt helpless, powerless and scared for their sons’ lives in those early days.
Brittain still remembers the uncertainty she felt at the time. She remembers all the wires and monitors — the beeping and buzzing.
Worst of all, Brittain and Paul Martinez were not allowed to touch their children at birth.
“You don’t know how long it’s going to take for your babies to get to the point where they can come home — if they’re going to come home,” Brittain said. “There’s a lot of life-or-death situations, and there’s literally nothing as their parent [one] can do.”
Experts don’t know why some babies are born too early.
Premature birth is when a baby is born before 37 weeks of pregnancy have been completed. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the earlier a baby is born, the higher the risk of death or serious disability.
Infants also go into the neonatal intensive care unit if they are born with health problems or other birth issues. The newborns get around-the-clock care from a team of expert health care providers.
“It was a challenge only because people were coming and going with their kids,” Paul Martinez said.
Hospital staff checked up on the twins for about two years. By the time the twins enrolled in school, they were healthy.
September is NICU awareness month, which honors NICU families and the health professionals who care for them.
On Saturday afternoon, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton hosted a NICU reunion event that invited infants treated in the hospital’s NICU care unit back to the hospital.
Cleary and Cline Martinez and their parents were invited to the reunion.
Many kids roamed the floor with activities and snacks provided by the hospital.
The twins just celebrated their 16th birthdays on Aug. 15. Both play football and get high grades at Denton High School.
“I feel that the actions that took place in the first two months of my life had a very significant impact on me once I was old enough to understand my appreciation for the life that I was given,” Cline Martinez said.
Each of the Martinez twins said they are thankful to those at the hospital for treating them.
“There were a whole bunch of things that could have gone wrong,” Cleary Martinez said. “I feel very blessed, and I’m very thankful for all these doctors who made sure that nothing did go wrong.”
In 2019, the hospital added 16 neonatal intensive care unit rooms. The NICU care unit at the hospital has specialized equipment and is staffed with neonatologists, therapists and nurses who provide around-the-clock care for newborns.
Dr. Juan A. Jasso Magdaleno, the hospital’s NICU medical director, said infants are put in an incubator in a controlled temperature room. He said infants receive essential IV fluids to get the nutrition, proteins, calories, glucose and fat needed.
Jasso, who wasn’t on staff when the Martinez twins were patients, said it was fantastic to see families bringing their infants who were once in the NICU hospital room.
“It’s very nice for the families to come back and see us,” Jasso said. “And for us, it’s fantastic to see the babies are growing and doing well.”
