A couple in their late 20s stands in the warm kitchen inside Denton’s Inanna Birth & Women’s Care center on a cold November morning. The man and woman listen intently to midwife and center owner Jean Sala, who tells them what to expect if they decide to have their baby there.
“You can bring anything you want to store in here or even cook while you labor. In the hospital, they say no food, but we want you to eat,” Sala says.
The intrigued couple follows Sala, who leads them into the larger of the two birthing rooms. With a cozy bed, a whirlpool-style bathtub and a baby crib, this resembles the couple’s own bedroom.
Sala has her back to them now, holding open a cupboard that houses medical supplies such as a heart rate monitor and an IV in case the baby needs it.
“Good things take time,” reads a sign behind her, referring to the possibility of prolonged childbirth.
The three of them sit on a plush couch in the waiting area. The couple had their first child in a hospital and are considering the birthing center for their second. The hospital experience was too impersonal for them. Sala assures them that midwifery is the “safest way to have a baby” and that she has delivered almost 3,000 babies since the beginning of her career as a traditional nurse.
“I’m not gonna be like a car salesman and tell you ‘have your baby here,’ but this really is a great place,” she says. “So go home and think about it, look into those birthing classes and give us a call.”
‘Best thing in the world’
Sala has been awake since 5 a.m. the day before. A patient went into labor at that time — a long labor. After Sala finally delivered the baby, she thought she’d have time to go home and sleep, but her phone rang again. Another woman in labor, which means more waiting, more time without sleep.
Being a midwife means being constantly on call, but Sala wouldn’t want it any other way. “To be able to facilitate and be a part of that special moment for a family is the best thing in the world,” she says.
Beginning her medical career as a registered nurse in 1988, Sala changed course after 11 years and became a midwife. As a nurse, she had assisted with births in the labor and delivery unit at a Houston hospital but felt sidelined by the procedure, unable to give input to the doctors or emotional support to the patients. And some obstetricians she knew seemed too distant, or too eager to perform cesareans and other medically invasive procedures.
“The doctor would come in, catch the baby and then turn around and go home. I just wanted to be more part of it,” Sala says. “I knew that I would have to change myself and my credentials before I would be able to have any influence on the outcome.”
She enrolled in the Baylor College of Medicine’s midwifery program, now defunct. Although midwifery has been common practice in other parts of the globe for centuries, it fell out of favor in the U.S. in the early 1900s as modern obstetrics and hospitals claimed to be safer for childbirth. Midwifery has experienced a resurgence in this country within the past several decades, due in part to women wanting more control over their bodies and a more holistic approach to health care. According to a study by the American College of Nurse Midwives, the number of births assisted by certified nurse midwives has steadily increased — albeit slightly — from 2005-2014.
Midwives like Sala not only encourage natural childbirth, including drug-free practices such as massage and relaxation techniques, but also manage a woman’s prenatal and postpartum care.
“It was the best thing that could’ve happened to me,” Sala says. “If you had asked me 26 years ago if I’d ever be doing this, I wouldn’t have said ‘no’ — I would’ve said ‘hell no.’ I just thought it was bizarre — high-risk, dangerous, [but] I didn’t know what I didn’t know.”
Helping birth babies in those high-risk situations during her Baylor residency is something that changed her outlook, not just on out-of-hospital births but on life as a whole. “I was so humbled, and I learned so much,” she says. “I learned to trust the design of a woman’s body.”
In 1994, she graduated from the program as a certified nurse-midwife. “I cried the entire graduation ceremony.”
Resurgence in midwifery
Inanna Birth & Women’s Care is housed in a gray wooden building that could easily pass for a home in Denton’s historical district if not for the sign out front that features the outline of a pregnant woman. Inside, the center has all the trappings of a cozy home, except the extraordinary act of birth occurs here on a regular basis. The center does not tend to at-home deliveries, but it was decorated to mirror a home with its atmosphere of security and comfort.
Locally, the most popular routes to childbirth are delivery at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton. At Inanna, Sala, another midwife and the center’s medical director make birth a more personal experience by allowing patients to deliver in rooms decorated with floral-printed bedding and throw pillows instead of stiff hospital beds, hooked up to IVs and other medical devices.
“We give them a lot more time and attention than most physicians have time to do — you know, they see a lot of patients,” Sala says. Because a midwife spends at least 30 minutes per visit with each patient, relationships grow closer. “On our very first visit, we spend an hour with them. We get to know a lot about their risk factors, which can help influence helping them with a healthy pregnancy.”
According to Inanna’s website, the center views childbirth as a normal event in a woman’s life. “We believe that God has created a woman’s body to be successful in childbirth and therefore only rarely needs medical intervention.” March of Dimes, the infant-advocacy organization founded by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, echoes the center’s stance on midwifery. In an August 2019 position statement, the organization supported “efforts to expand access to midwifery care and further integrate midwives and their model of care into maternity care in all states.”
Although there’s been a resurgence in the number of women opting for natural childbirth, a lot of apprehension about it remains in the general population. Why spend hours in pain when you could practically be numbed from the waist down with one prick of a long needle?
A lot of that stigma about natural childbirth can be attributed to Hollywood, Sala says.
“What Hollywood portrays about birth is a travesty,” she adds. “They make jokes about it [saying], ‘Oh, the crazy hippy people do this stuff.’ No, it’s people who are really educated that choose this because this is the safest way to have a baby.”
Women can also scare each other, says Sala, undercutting the confidence an expectant mom should have about something so natural.
“If you always have someone telling you, ‘You can’t do that without an epidural,’ why would you even want to do that without an epidural?” asks Sala. “That’s so negative, and then you feel so small and powerless. We want women to feel empowered and strong and capable — and they are.
Protective measures in pandemic
Since the COVID-19 pandemic altered life as we knew it in mid-March, many people have found their jobs in jeopardy and have had to figure out how they’ll make ends meet during this time of social distancing. If it’s possible to reap something positive from the crisis, the birth center has done it. No matter what is going on in the world, there will always be mothers who are inching closer to their due dates.
“We’ve actually had more patients transfer in late in their pregnancy, because now they’re afraid to go to the hospital,” Sala says.
Women who have transferred in have told Sala they did it because they were afraid of giving birth in a hospital during a pandemic.
“We’ve always known that an out-of-hospital setting is lower risk for a lot of things, number one being infection,” she says. “There’s less risk because there’s not an ICU unit in the birth center, and we don’t have a cafeteria [or] multiple people taking care of you — it’s just you, a doula [more of a childbirth coach for the mother] or additional support person and a midwife.”
As a precaution, Inanna’s staff is asking that family members other than dads wait at home instead of at the birth center, especially since mothers will be there for only about two to four hours after birth.
“We become like a hospital if we allow a lot of people in there,” Sala says. “We think that with early discharge and with going back home, to where your own bacteria are, is really your safest thing.”
Before a patient comes in for a prenatal visit, they are asked if they have any symptoms typical of coronavirus, if anyone in their household is sick and if they have been sheltering in place.
“We all wear masks and gloves during our visits, and I hate that because I’ve worked my whole career to make births not a medical event,” Sala says. “Yet now because of circumstances, I have to institute some protective measures for everyone’s safety.”
Three of the four new patients Sala has gotten in the past few months have already given birth. So far, all of them enjoyed their birth experience at Inanna despite initially planning for a hospital birth before COVID-19 became an issue. This makes Sala hopeful that more women will consider out-of-hospital births even after the pandemic is over.
Sala and the Inanna staff have had to rely on their own judgment during this time as far as the correct safety measures to implement at the center, completely cleaning all the equipment used by the patient after each prenatal visit.
“We have spaced out all of our patients to where we put an hour in between each patient,” she says. “We don’t want to shortchange any of the women because we know that they’re scared with all of this, so I want to give them a full 30 minutes for their prenatal visit so they have plenty of time to ask questions.”
One weekend, Sala made about 30 cloth masks to hand out to patients when they come in. She washes them at the end of the day. Even though they aren’t as effective as the N95 masks that are hard to come by, a cloth mask still acts as a barrier.
Ultimately, her mission is the same as it was when she was delivering babies pre-pandemic. Sala wants to make birth a positive, natural experience for the mothers who go to Inanna. “We’re being very cautious because we really understand the severity of this virus, and we want to keep birth safe.”
Dads are part of the team
Talina (who asks that only her first name be used to protect her privacy) and her husband are seated on the brown leather couch in an Inanna examination area. Talina’s newborn, Theodore, is seated between them, his tiny body supported by his mom. Sala sits at a mahogany desk a couple of feet away, preparing to take Theodore’s head measurements for his newborn checkup.
Talina always wanted to have her baby at a birth center, but it took some convincing to get her husband on board.
“I was worried about safety,” he says, “but in the end, once you learn all of the practices, you’re like, ‘Oh, so it’s not any different than the hospital,’ because in the hospital there’s still going to be time between when they figure out the emergency is happening and when they get people there to take care of it.”
In the case of such emergencies, the center partners with local board-certified physicians from the Denton obstetrics and gynecology office Caring for Women. Dr. Laura Finger leads their team of four consultants and acts as Inanna’s medical director, offering her expertise in the mainstream in-hospital methods of birth when needed.
Talina was set on a birthing center because she wanted to have a choice — in everything. “In the hospital, they like to do their procedures their way, and you don’t really have that choice,” she says. “Here, if you want to walk around, you can walk around, you’re not strapped to a monitor.”
These new parents appear calm, recalling the feeling of relaxation they felt during their birthing center delivery, despite the complications Talina faced during her pregnancy. “So I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes at around 28 weeks, [but] I was able to manage it via diet,” she says.
When Talina entered her 34th week of pregnancy, Sala started monitoring Theodore’s heart rate. After Talina adapted her diet, for instance, by decreasing her carbohydrate intake, her blood sugar was regulated.
Mothers do the heavy lifting when it comes to the physical act of delivering a child, but Sala thinks it’s important for dads to be involved in the birth. She often lets them help deliver their babies, guiding their hands with hers as they gently pull out the baby.
“I’ve had some little teenage pimple-faced boys deliver their children,” Sala says. “I want them to realize and remember that’s their child and hope that makes a difference in them staying active in their child’s life.”
‘Babies schedule themselves’
A call from a laboring mom could come at any time, including when Sala is spending time with her husband or tending to the bees she keeps in her garden.
“I don’t get a lot of sleep because babies don’t come when it’s convenient for you,” she says. “That’s one of the reasons that we have the outcomes that we do is because we don’t schedule babies — we let babies schedule themselves.”
Being a nurse-midwife is part of what makes her life full, but it isn’t without its challenges.
“It is not the easiest life, and if you can’t handle an unpredictable schedule and having things thrown at you from all directions, then you probably need to find a different profession,” she says. “Midwifery is lots and lots of hard, physical and emotional work — it’s also the most rewarding thing I can imagine.”