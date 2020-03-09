In neighboring Collin County, a Frisco man is presumed to have COVID-19.
While no positive cases have been reported in Denton County, 23 county residents have been in self-quarantine after traveling to affected countries.
According to a news release from Collin County Judge Chris Hill, the Frisco man is in his 30s and recently traveled to California. He was placed in isolation and was being monitored by county health officials.
The unidentified man joins hundreds of other Americans who have contracted the virus believed to have originated in Wuhan, China. Among those Americans is Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who is under self-quarantine as a precaution after the recent Conservative Political Action Conference, where he shook hands with somebody who has since tested positive for the virus.
In contrast to isolation, Cruz is quarantined, meaning he is not showing virus symptoms.
A spokeswoman for U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, said he was not at CPAC.
As the prospect of spending two weeks inside grows in the popular consciousness, some stores are resorting to placing limits on how much customers are allowed to purchase of particular products. For example, some local stores have capped the number of hand-sanitizer bottles people can purchase at a time.
For those facing the prospect of staying in relative solitude for 14 days, experts recommend a preparation plan that isn’t much different from what one might do with a more common virus.
For example, officials aren’t predicting power outages or contamination of water supplies, as might happen during a natural disaster. That means loading the pickup bed with cases of bottled water is probably unnecessary for most locals.
Jennifer Rainey, a spokeswoman for Denton County Public Health, said people who might need to self-quarantine should stock up only on the essentials they’ll need “to just hang out at home for the next two weeks.”
That means buying food you can cook and eat while potentially sick — whether that’s soup, crackers or something else.
“Just normal sick-day foods,” Rainey said.
Beyond that, she said washing your hands with soap and water is more effective than hand sanitizer.
Scotie Selman, director of emergency management and safety services for the University of North Texas, said his department has been directing people toward information from the CDC explaining how to prepare for a pandemic.
“Advice so far does not suggest hoarding or stockpiling supplies,” Selman said. “In fact, it advises against doing so and [suggests] using common sense and not to panic.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes clear on its website that people don’t have to move into a hotel if they need to quarantine and they live with others. The center does recommend getting no closer than 6 feet to others, among other strategies.
While researchers haven’t found evidence that pets can contract COVID-19, the CDC recommends those in quarantine avoid contact to stay on the safe side.
Denton spokeswoman Sarah Kuechler said the city staff is making sure they are prepared at City Hall.
“We’re setting up an interdepartmental team to monitor developments,” Kuechler said, adding, “And we’re supporting what the county health department is doing.”
The preparations now are similar to other recent outbreaks the city prepared for, said Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges, including Ebola and H1N1.
In 2014, the first patient diagnosed with Ebola in the U.S. was treated and later died in a Dallas hospital. Two health care workers at the hospital later contracted the virus. Because the patient was initially misdiagnosed and sent back home — to an apartment in one of Dallas’ densest neighborhoods — the incident triggered concerns that others might catch the virus.
Virulent strains of H1N1, or swine flu, come around every few years, but in 2009, it reached pandemic levels, infecting 57 million people and killing 12,000.
That year, dozens of students at Texas Christian University got the flu, the Fort Worth school district shut down for 10 days, and Fort Worth canceled Mayfest.
As of Monday afternoon, the CDC had recorded 423 people across the country who had or were believed to have the new coronavirus. Nineteen of them had died.
Six of the reported cases were people living in Texas, putting the state ahead of many of the 35 states, along with D.C., with reported cases. As of Monday afternoon, New York topped the list with 142 reported cases.