Support
Dallas Morning News file photo

“I never saw the signs.” That’s what Jorden Clifton often hears from family members and friends who have had a loved one die by suicide.

Clifton is the scene coordinator for Denton County’s Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (LOSS) Team. A part of Denton County MHMR since 2015, the LOSS Team offers post-suicide support to families.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0