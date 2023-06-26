Visits to Texas emergency rooms for avoidable reasons improved in 2021. Adults reported better health compared to 2019. Texas drug deaths, though higher than in years past, remained below the national average.

But the state’s health care quality — and access — worsened for women, communities of color and low-income Texans. Childbirth complications increased and fewer children had a pediatrician’s office to call their own.

