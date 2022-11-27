The “triple threat” of RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases are impacting North Texas hospitals, which are seeing an influx of patients visiting emergency departments.
Medical City Denton’s emergency department has seen a 700% increase in positive influenza tests, both strain A and B, over the past month, in addition to an increase of about 20% in respiratory complaints. Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth held a press conference earlier this month describing an overwhelmed emergency department. The hospital activated an internal disaster code that triggers off-duty and out-of-department clinicians to respond to the ER for patient care as wait times shot up to 10 hours.
Just one staffed pediatric bed in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region that includes parts of Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Tarrant and Wise counties, was available Nov. 18, according to the DFW Hospital Council.
“The sheer volume has made finding a bed for our patients a daily logistical puzzle,” Cook Children's spokesperson Wini King said during a Nov. 3 press conference.
Medical City Denton spokesperson Dana Long said the hospital's emergency department is “well equipped” to care for the patients and wait times have not been impacted.
Texas Health Resources declined to comment on how respiratory illness is impacting their hospital system.
Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson said the department does not receive county-specific RSV data since the state does not require RSV reporting from providers or labs, but DCPH keeps in touch with school districts, pediatricians and hospitals about how the virus is impacting access to care.
While RSV is a common virus that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms, the illness can become serious for children under 5 and older adults, leading to bronchiolitis and pneumonia in infants — and trips to the ER for worried parents.
But the lack of beds in emergency departments is not a new problem brought on by RSV or even the COVID-19 pandemic: It’s been ongoing for more than a decade and it’s pushing emergency departments “to the breaking point.”
The Emergency Nurses Association describes the problem as “boarding”: Admitted patients are held in the emergency departments of hospitals because no inpatient beds are available.
“While the causes of ED boarding are multifactorial, unprecedented and rising staffing shortages throughout the health care system have recently brought this issue to a crisis point, further spiraling the stress and burnout driving the current exodus of excellent physicians, nurses and other health care professionals,” the association said in a letter to President Joe Biden earlier this month.
The group was one of 35 medical associations to sign the letter urging Biden to make the crisis a priority of his administration. Boarding, the letter explained, leads to worse patient outcomes, more medical errors, delays in care and increased mortality, and it has long gone unaddressed.
Boarding has also increased strain on emergency staff who were already burnt out by the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to the exodus of qualified nurses and physicians from the field.
“Physicians are unhappy as it feels like we can't provide the care we want to, the care we went into medicine for … we are drowning, stressed and we need help — desperately,” one physician shared in the letter.
“Misaligned incentives” on how health care is financed are at the root of the problem, according to the Emergency Nurses Association, with new beds often dedicated to elective admissions. That leaves hospital staff to treat critically ill patients from waiting rooms until beds become available, with some not surviving the wait.
While the medical community looks to the Biden administration for relief, patients and health care workers continue to deal with the impacts of overflowing emergency departments. As the nation faces the “triple threat” of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 this winter, some hospitals are bracing for an onslaught they may not have the resources to handle well.
“We’re expediting our number of staff we have here at the hospital, we’re doing everything we can to hire on more people and open up more areas within our hospital to accommodate the families that are presenting to our door,” said Dr. Dan Guzman, an emergency room physician at Cook Children’s during the Nov. 3 press conference. “Every day is a challenge — you’re faced with a chess game to figure out where we can put patients safely, see them and move them through the process.”
Medical City representatives are encouraging patients not experiencing an emergency to seek care at an urgent care location or through their primary care provider.
“Stay home when you are sick, practice good hand hygiene and cover coughs/sneezes to reduce the spread of contagious viruses including influenza, COVID-19 and RSV,” Long said.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.