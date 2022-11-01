Health fair

Tymeval Greene, left, receives the results of her mobile health screening from LifeHealth medical assistant Tasha Prince in a medical trailer at the Dallas Zoo on Saturday. Health screenings and health fairs are part of an effort to boost open enrollment on HealthCare.gov, which run through Jan. 15.

 Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News

Open enrollment launches Tuesday on HealthCare.gov, and the event has particular relevance for over half a million Texans.

That’s because their current insurers — Bright Healthcare and Friday Health Plans — are exiting the Texas exchange business at the end of December and are not offering plans for next year.

Recommended for you