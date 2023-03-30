Denton County will add two full-time mental health navigators to county staff to help assist individuals in need access resources and address non-emergency mental health concerns.
The Denton County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to hire the mental health navigators, who will be licensed social workers.
Matt Richardson, director of public health for Denton County, explained the role of navigators, and why they're important to serving public health in the county.
“We're linking to services and linkage to care is a core tenet of public health,” Richardson said during the meeting. “It is something that is expected of local health departments across the nation. So, linkage to care is fundamental in our work.”
In the already-established DCPH Links program, the new navigators will assess the person in need, make direct referrals to service providers, follow up to assess if the linkage was successful, build and maintain an online mental health resource directory, and track community assets and gaps in services in Denton County.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell supported the idea of having a navigator, after trying to establish a way to help Denton County Jail inmates who have had mental health-related problems.
“This took a long time — everybody did the research and found out that the best thing for our county in this situation was to hire navigators,” Mitchell said. “So we could navigate the situation to find out what programs were available, when they were available and how you could have access to this.”
As explained by Richardson, to seek assistance from a navigator, a resident would complete an online form or call Denton County Public Health to be connected directly. Then, the individual will be contacted within three business days to be referred to a service provider or determine a plan.
If the individual does not like the referral, or ends up wanting to consider other options, the process would start from the beginning to reassess.
“Each referral process will have roughly four contacts — so, it's not just a one-and-done,” Richardson said. “There will be four phone calls or messages received about the process for that linkage.”
Richardson said the positions will be posted next week and expects about a four- to five-week interview and selection process.
The county's online and phone portal to request assistance from a navigator is expected to launch in early June.
Anyone experiencing a mental health emergency can call Denton County MHMR's crisis hotline at 1-800-762-0157. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or by chatting online at 988Lifeline.org.
