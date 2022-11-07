Medical City Denton has been recognized for superior specialty care in a new Healthgrades report.
The hospital ranked among the top 5% in the nation for vascular surgery in the Healthgrades 2023 Specialty Care Ratings & Awards, which assesses hospitals across the U.S. for quality outcomes. Medical City Denton received five-star awards for appendectomy services, cardiac care, critical care, gastrointestinal neurosciences, orthopedics and vascular care.
The full list of awards includes:
Appendectomy
Five-star recipient for appendectomy for three years in a row (2021-23)
Best Specialty
One of Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Surgery
Cardiac
Five-star recipient for coronary interventional procedures in 2023
Five-star recipient for pacemaker procedures for two years in a row (2022-23)
Five-star recipient for treatment of heart failure for two years in a row (2022-23)
Critical Care
Five-star recipient for treatment of diabetic emergencies
Five-star recipient for treatment of respiratory failure for two years in a row (2022-23)
Five-star recipient for treatment of sepsis for four years in a row (2020-23)
Gastrointestinal
Five-star recipient for treatment of pancreatitis for three years in a row (2020-23)
Neurosciences
Five-star recipient for treatment of stroke
Orthopedics
Five-star recipient for hip fracture treatment
Vascular
Five-star recipient for carotid procedures for four years in a row (2020-23)
Named among the top 10% in the nation for vascular surgery for four years in a row (2020-23)
Named among the top 5% in the nation for vascular surgery
Recipient of the Healthgrades Vascular Surgery Excellence Award for four years in a row (2020-23)
“We are proud to be recognized for providing exceptional specialty care,” Steve Edgar, CEO at Medical City Denton, said in a news release. “The teamwork from our remarkable physicians, nurses and support staff is exceptional and reinforces why Medical City Denton is the destination of choice for health care excellence.”
Healthgrades evaluates 31 of the most common procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country annually. The Denton hospital is one of 11 Medical City locations recognized for superior specialty care in the report.
— Amber Gaudet
