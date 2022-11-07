Med City
Medical City Denton was recognized for superior specialty care in a new Healthgrades report.

 DRC file photo

The hospital ranked among the top 5% in the nation for vascular surgery in the Healthgrades 2023 Specialty Care Ratings & Awards, which assesses hospitals across the U.S. for quality outcomes. Medical City Denton received five-star awards for appendectomy services, cardiac care, critical care, gastrointestinal neurosciences, orthopedics and vascular care.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

