The sweltering heat expected will be more than uncomfortable. It can lead to heat exhaustion or heatstroke if you’re not careful. Dr. Jeffery Metzger, chief of emergency services at Parkland Hospital and associate professor of emergency medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, explained the difference to KERA's Sam Baker.

Heat exhaustion vs. heatstroke

KRISTEN BARTON is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at kristen.barton@fortworthreport.org.

0
0
0
0
0