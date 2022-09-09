For UNT student, new hotline means more hope for people with mental illness — and a more urgent response when crises erupt

Reagan Kremer, a senior studying social work at the University of North Texas, still remembers when her brother Brady’s mental health crisis went sideways.
Until that day, Kremer said her brother had been a sweet, good-natured young man. But suddenly, he seemed to be speaking in code. He was acting very paranoid.
Her older brother had undiagnosed bipolar disorder, and when he had what she describes as “a severe manic episode,” her family was surprised and unprepared to help him.
They did what countless families have done before: They dialed 911.
“It was just, kind of — we were lost,” Kremer said. “And so we ended up calling 911 to try to get him to the hospital.”
What happened next was what has happened for many Americans — especially men and people of color experiencing a mental health crisis. Police responded, and because they weren’t mental health specialists, Kremer said they acted out of their police training and tried to physically subdue her brother.
“Several police officers came, which just completely freaked him out because, in his mind, he already thought people were coming after him and our family. And that just added to that. And they didn’t know how to handle it, and they got super aggressive with him and ended up like throwing him on the ground and arresting him.
“They charged him with a felony because when they threw him down, he accidentally elbowed one of the officers. It was just a mess,” Kremer said.
Her brother ended up in solitary confinement, which can cause psychological damage even to people who don’t have a mental illness. Kremer said the family had no access to him, and he received no medical care while in jail. Kremer said the impact of the arrest made it that much harder for her brother to rebound from the episode.
Today, Kremer’s family could dial 988, an emergency telephone number that replaced the National Suicide Hotline on July 16. The federally funded response system allows a dispatcher to collect information and hail local mental and behavioral health first responders.
“I think 988 is a really good start to what we’ve needed for a while, which is having local access to support services for people who are in a mental health crisis,” Kremer said. “I’m not a fan of calling 911 if a person needs mental health care. Just due to personal stories, and after doing lots of research, it seems to be kind of a common theme of [crises] not being handled well. So I think it’s really cool that 988 can connect to mobile crisis centers within your community. And I think that that is going to be a huge progress for the mental health, honestly.”
Everyone interviewed by the Denton Record-Chronicle about the newly launched helpline explained that, generally, they don’t think police officers are bad actors in responding to mental health crises. Instead, police have had to take on public services they aren’t trained to respond to on behalf of communities that rely on them to resolve an ever-growing list of human needs.
When police try to meet these needs in Texas, sources said, they do the best with mental health resource budgets state legislators have slashed. Last April, according to published reports, Gov. Greg Abbott cut $211 million from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees mental health programs across the state. Abbott endured criticism for the fiscal decision immediately after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which he said was caused by a mentally ill gunman.
While the public often fears people with mental illnesses as dangerous and violent — especially men and people of color with mental illnesses — data says the opposite is true. If you are like Brady Kremer and have a behavioral episode that stems from an undiagnosed mental illness? You are 16 times more likely to be killed in a police encounter than a civilian without a mental illness.
According to the 2022 State of Mental Health in America report from Mental Health America, Texas ranks last out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia in overall access to mental health care.
A family illness
You’ve heard the well-worn jokes about mental illness running in families. “They say it skips a generation,” goes the quip.
For Reagan Kremer, it’s no joke. Kremer said she began dealing with her own mental health condition between ages 14 and 15. She’s one of nine children.
“I hid it for about two years, and then I turned 17,” Kremer said. “And I knew I needed help. I didn’t tell my friends. I didn’t tell my parents. I didn’t tell anyone.”
Kremer grew up in church, and looking back, she said she thinks her parents hoped for a religious intervention.
“And that just wasn’t going to happen,” she said. “And so it took a little bit of convincing that, yes, I need therapy. Yes, I needed medication. And I just think I realized, ‘I’m pretty sure there are other people struggling with this.’ And so once I did finally open up about it, I had a lot of people kind of come to me and just say, ‘I didn’t know we can talk about things like this,’ or ‘I never would have guessed you were someone going through this.’ That makes me feel more normal or better about myself, I guess.”
Kremer’s diagnosis: bipolar disorder. While the illness is an umbrella that includes a number of symptoms, it is best known for stretches of high, manic energy and behavior punctuated by debilitating depression. Some people with bipolar disorder can experience hearing voices and sounds that don’t exist.
While Kremer has struggled with depressive episodes and self-harm, she hasn’t had an encounter with police while trying to get help. Today, more families might be able to avoid having police be the first responders.
“I see it as like a softer alternative to 911 that may even be a safer alternative,” said Cassidy Baker, UNT’s interim chair of social work.
Baker’s background is in family violence, an issue fraught with compounding problems such as addiction and mental illness. Before coming to UNT, Baker worked with the Denton County District Attorney’s Office for three years after working for Child Protective Services for eight years. She often saw families pulled into the criminal justice system when they really wanted help during an emergency.
Baker said there are times when people need police. Other times, though, people need a mental health specialist and a social worker to deescalate a situation, get medical help and help with community-based resources.
“Working in that intersection of families that are interacting with the criminal justice system, you saw them struggle with calling 911,” Baker said. “So many family members and women that I talked to, they said, ‘I called 911 because I wanted help. I wanted help for me, I wanted help for my partner.’ And sometimes that help came in the way they anticipated, but a lot of times it didn’t. It was different than what they thought would happen. I see this as a different kind of entry point into connecting people with the services that really fit their needs.”
A broader base of support
The 988 hotline replaced the National Suicide Hotline, and Baker said she sees the new number as a way for people to get help before they are in danger of hurting themselves.
“Now they’ve kind of expanded it to this emotional distress,” she said. “You know, somebody may think, ‘OK, I’m not experiencing suicidal thoughts, but I’m certainly experiencing emotional distress.’ So maybe this is a number that can help, you know what I mean? I think it broadens the accessibility to what mental health intervention really looks like.”
In its first month, dispatchers at 988 fielded more than 10,000 calls from Texas residents. In mobilizing local first responders where the caller lives, mental health workers said the new hotline might bring some people to care earlier than they’d gotten it before.
“We have certainly seen a gap in accessibility for mental health services,” she said. “And right now, I think that this may be a stepping stone to kind of doing something more broad. But even as a social worker in the field, a lot of what we do is figuring out how to access resources. So we may be interacting with somebody in Denton County, because they visited their grandma here, but they actually live in Collin County and they don’t qualify for services here. So as a person whose professional job is to access resources, we have a challenge doing it. If somebody’s in a mental health crisis, trying to access those resources, to find what they’re eligible for, it’s just very overwhelming.”
Rachita Sharma, the interim UNT chair of rehabilitation and health services, said 988 is a boon for mental health specialists.
“This was reason to celebrate, have this federally supported funding that comes to the state to provide these resources to individuals who are experiencing a mental health crisis,” she said. “So I would say in that capacity, this was a great change to see come forward.”
Sharma said the funding is probably a result of “voices trickling upward.”
She hopes the new hotline will ease the stigma of reaching out, especially for people who don’t have the money to get into therapy or even afford a primary care doctor who can prescribe some mental health medication.
“I can definitely speak anecdotally,” she said. “With the clients that I’ve worked with, it’s not uncommon for them to be very reluctant about calling 911. If you’re actively suicidal and you call 911, the cops show up at your door. Your neighbors think you’re up to some shenanigans, and then you get carted off — to a 72-hour forced, involuntary imprisonment is what a lot of people call it who have been through it. It might not be imprisonment, but you’re involuntarily put in a mental health facility and reviewed without even being able to contact your own relatives, or friends, or people that would naturally give you support.”
Clinicians are also reluctant to call 911 for clients having suicidal thoughts.
“We would rather call the mobile crisis units, because mobile crisis units are the ones that are better equipped to come into the facility,” Sharma said. “They have trained clinicians who know how to do crisis evaluations. They can work with the individual a lot better than a police officer can.”
A cause for hope
“I am in the trade of hope,” Sharma said. “I’m a counselor, so I always say hope is a good philosophy. And just based on the reaction I’ve seen within the mental health community, I think this is something that will become well known.”
Sharma said the hotline number is simple enough to remember, and easy to fit on a wallet-size card.
“I hope it spreads far and wide, like the 911 number,” she said. “I’m hopeful that in the very least, it’ll spread far and wide for the population that could benefit from it. Or we can easily offer it to somebody else to say, hey, why don’t you call this number?”
Hope is one thing. For Kremer, education is another. Local governments have gotten the message that people having mental health crises need expertise, compassion and action.
What they don’t benefit from, Kremer said, is jail and nothing else.
In a TEDxUNT talk about her brother’s experience with a mental health crisis, Kremer told the audience her brother had just one plea for people.
“He said, ‘Reagan, I just want them all to know how scared and how alone I felt,’” Kremer told the audience. “He thought he was going to die there.”