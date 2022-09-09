 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

For UNT student, new hotline means more hope for people with mental illness — and a more urgent response when crises erupt

Sisterly love

University of North Texas student Reagan Kremer, shown last year, was a 2021 TEDxUNT speaker. Her talk covered how society could better interact with people who have mental health issues.

 Gary Payne/UNT

Reagan Kremer, a senior studying social work at the University of North Texas, still remembers when her brother Brady’s mental health crisis went sideways.

Kremer's TED talk

University of North Texas social work undergraduate  Reagan Kremer gives a talk titled "The Criminalization of the Mentally Ill" during TEDxUNT in the 314 Suite in the UNT Union in September 2021.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK