As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to grow in the state of Texas, a number of Denton senior and assisted-living centers are taking precautions to safeguard residents from exposure to coronavirus.
On Tuesday, additional coronavirus cases were confirmed in neighboring Collin County; a 77-year-old man and a close local contact of that man in their 50s were identified in Dallas County; while a resident who traveled to Kentucky last month was confirmed as the first presumptive positive case in Tarrant County. There have been at least 32 known cases in the state, according to The Texas Tribune, with 11 in federal quarantine and 21 elsewhere.
At Good Samaritan Society, an assisted-living retirement community, visitor access and resident activities have been restricted on a case-by-case basis, said Shawn Neisteadt, a facility spokesperson.
“Last night, we received new visitor restriction recommendations from [the American Health Care Association] and the [National Center for Assisted Living],” Neisteadt wrote in an email. “With our ultimate goal of keeping residents and staff safe and health, we are going to implement these throughout our organization effective immediately.”
Facility access has been restricted to employees, contractors and consultants; government officials; and immediate friends or family for time-sensitive events — such as hospice care, said Dr. Gregory Johnson, vice president of medical services and quality systems.
The recommendation, said Johnson and Nate Schema, vice president of operations at Good Samaritan, is not a complete ban but rather a discernment between who should and needs to visit. However, the recommendation is that visitors to Good Samaritan are discouraged.
“Visitors who are not end-of-life-visit related [hospice] or medically or operationally necessary should be encouraged to seek other means of communication as they will not be permitted in the building,” Johnson and Schema wrote in a release Tuesday evening.
In a news release Wednesday afternoon, state Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, acknowledged existing cases of presumptive coronavirus in Collin, Dallas and Tarrant counties. Beckley urged her constituents to exercise health precautions such as staying home when sick and covering coughs and sneezes.
Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson, who provided an update to county commissioners Tuesday morning, said vulnerable demographics include those age 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions. Additionally, he said health-conscious decisions are vital to reducing spread of the virus.
At Dogwood Estates, a retired-living community, stricter procedures were implemented for residents and visitors last week, said general manager Janet Mankres. For visitors, Mankres said every person is required to sign in and disclose whether they have recently been outside of the country and whether they have had the flu.
She said the retirement facility also has restricted certain condiments and spices from dining areas such as salt and pepper shakers in an effort to reduce chances of the virus spreading within a vulnerable population.
“Everything is about being more vigilant with what’s going on [with coronavirus] to keep our residents safe,” Mankres said. “All the elevator buttons, dining utensils and water fountains are being wiped down with [disinfectant spray] three times a day, which kills all the viruses.”
For residents and visitors with family at Brookdale Senior Living, the retirement and assisted living facility is taking precautionary measures to prevent the virus from spreading. In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Brookdale said its first priority is the health and safety of our “residents, patients and associates.”
“We are following local and state guidelines in regard to visitor protocols,” stated the release, forwarded by Heather Hunter, a Brookdale spokeswoman. “In addition, we have suspended Brookdale sponsored/planned group outings and suspended groups of three or more coming into the community (other than sales tours or family or third-party medical/clinical providers).”