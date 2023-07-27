While most Texans know it’s important to protect their skin from the sun’s harsh rays, especially during summer when the UV index is at its peak, there can be a lot of confusion on the specifics. But according to Parth Patel, a board-certified dermatologist with Texas Health Denton, the basics can be pretty simple: wear at least an SPF 30 daily on exposed areas, and with prolonged outdoor exposure, add other protective elements, like wide-brimmed hats, thin long sleeves and sunglasses for eyes.
“Sunscreen and sun-protective clothes are one of the big things,” Patel said.
If you can avoid the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the UV index is highest, that’s best, Patel says. On the other hand, if you work outdoors or are outside frequently, be sure to reapply sunscreen every two hours. While higher temps are not directly correlated with sunburn risk, there is an association because higher temps usually come with a higher UV index and more time outdoors.
As for protection, there are thousands of products containing SPF on the market, but just two types of sunscreen: physical and chemical. Physical sunscreens tend to be mineral-based SPFs that leave a white cast and create a barrier, such as those containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. Chemical sunscreens, meanwhile, help absorb UV radiation.
“The physical type of sunscreens generally have a little bit more broad spectrum protection, and they also have a little bit lower risk of skin irritation for patients with sensitive skin, so they tend to be more favored these days,” Patel said.
But if you just can’t deal with the white cast, chemical sunscreens are a great option, too.
There are a lot of misconceptions about how much to apply and how high of an SPF is needed. People tend to underapply — you need about an ounce, or a shot glass full, to adequately cover your body. And while an SPF 30 is much better than the SPF 15 or 20 that you might find in makeup, there really is not much extra benefit to higher SPFs like 50 or 100.
“Even with SPF of 30 about 97% of the UV rays are being blocked by the sunscreen, so at 50, you’re only increasing that percentage marginally, maybe to 99%,” Patel said.
If you are indoors most of the day, wearing SPF is important too, since UVA rays — those associated with aging — penetrate glass windows.
Most importantly, any new skin lesions should be examined by a dermatologist.
The A-B-C-D-E guideline can help clue you in as to whether a lesion could be cause for concern: Any bump or spot that is asymmetrical, has irregular borders, features multiple colors, is larger than about the size of a pencil eraser (diameter), and is changing or evolving.
“If they’re hurting, growing, bleeding or any of those sorts of things that can be a sign of concern, so we definitely recommend evaluation of spots,” Patel said.
Texas Health will host its 24th annual free skin cancer screening event at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton Saturday from 8:30–11 a.m. Though the screening is free of charge, an appointment is required and can be made by calling 1-877-THR-WELL (1-877-847-9355) and selecting option 3.
