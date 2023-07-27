Water Works

Folks beat the heat by cooling off at Denton’s Water Works Park in 2021.

While most Texans know it’s important to protect their skin from the sun’s harsh rays, especially during summer when the UV index is at its peak, there can be a lot of confusion on the specifics. But according to Parth Patel, a board-certified dermatologist with Texas Health Denton, the basics can be pretty simple: wear at least an SPF 30 daily on exposed areas, and with prolonged outdoor exposure, add other protective elements, like wide-brimmed hats, thin long sleeves and sunglasses for eyes.

“Sunscreen and sun-protective clothes are one of the big things,” Patel said.

Dr. Parth Patel, dermatologist

Dr. Parth Patel

