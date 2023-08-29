Wi-Fi
Buy Now

Denton County's new DCPH Links program is now live, and navigators will begin to answer phones and text to assist individuals in need beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

Denton County’s new mental health navigators began to assist individuals in need of resources and address non-emergency mental health concerns starting Tuesday afternoon.

In March, Denton County commissioners voted unanimously to hire mental health navigators, who are licensed social workers. Since then, Denton County Public Health has worked to build and launch what they’re calling DCPH Links.

DCPH Links screenshot

Visiting the webpage for DCPH Links (www.dentoncounty.gov/links) leads to options such as an online intake form. After completing it, you can expect to be contacted by a Denton County mental health navigator within three business days.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0