Shelter classroom
A classroom space inside the new shelter operated by Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center. 

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

Our Daily Bread and the Hi Noon Lions Club are offering free eye exams through a partnership with America’s Best on Thursday at the Denton community shelter.

Exams will be offered between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Denton's new community shelter, which is run by Our Daily Bread, Together with Monsignor King Outreach Center, at 909 N. Loop 288.

