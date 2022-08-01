The Texas Health Resources Foundation has announced that it received a $75,000 sponsorship to support the Texas Health Resources Wellness for Life program from the North Texas Ford Dealers.
The Wellness for Life program aims to serve uninsured and underserved residents of North Texas. The mobile program provides preventive screenings through community events and scheduled screenings at community locations.
“We are so grateful for the sponsorship from the North Texas Ford Dealers,” Laura McWhorter, president of the Texas Health Resources Foundation, said in a news release announcing the sponsorship. “The Wellness for Life Mobile Units reach people where they live and work, helping break down the barrier of transportation or access.”
The sponsorship from North Texas Dealers will help provide services such as digital screening mammograms, cervical cancer screenings, colon cancer screenings, as well as breast diagnostic procedures, well-woman exams and cardiovascular assessments.
“Our North Texas Ford Dealers have a passion for getting involved at a grassroots level and helping underserved communities," Fernando Valera, chairman of the North Texas Ford Dealers Advertising Group, said in the release, "so partnering up with Texas Health Resources and their Wellness for Life program will help bring both programs together to help these families in a positive way.”